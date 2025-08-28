Manchester United 4-0 PSV, UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifying: Terland Optimistic After Hat-trick

United will now face either Hammarby or Metalist Kharkiv on Saturday in the final of their mini-group. If they win, they will qualify for a two-legged third qualifying-round tie in September

Elisabeth Terland scored a hat-trick against PSV
Elisabeth Terland scored a hat-trick against PSV
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester United earned a 4-0 win over PSV in the women's Champions League qualifying

  • Elisabeth Terland struck a hat-trick for United

  • Terland feels optimistic about the 2025-26 season

Elisabeth Terland feels optimistic about the 2025-26 season after scoring a hat-trick in Manchester United’s 4-0 win over PSV.

Terland opened the scoring after seven minutes before Celin Bizet Donnum doubled the Women’s Super League side’s advantage before the break.

24-year-old Terland then completed her hat-trick with two second-half goals, both assisted by Ella Toone, to secure a dominant win in their Champions League second-round qualifying semi-final.

United will now face either Hammarby or Metalist Kharkiv on Saturday in the final of their mini-group. If they win, they will qualify for a two-legged third qualifying-round tie in September.

Terland, who scored 10 goals in 20 league games last season, hopes her hat-trick is a sign of things to come this season.

“We came here to do a job, put on a good performance. We dominated this game,” Terland told MUTV.

“I got some goals; it is good to get going. It is the first game of a long season so now we turn our focus to the next game, but we are happy with the performance.

“I just said to some of the girls, it has been a two-goal curse going on with me. It has been a while since I’ve scored a hat-trick, so I think it is a sign of hopefully a positive season for myself. Now it is just about resetting and going again.”

Lisa Naalsund, who assisted Terland’s opener, added: “We have been working a lot on relationships in pre-season and I think you could see it on the pitch. I enjoy it when we play nice football and score four goals, it is really nice.”

Published At:
