US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

Alcaraz avenged his defeat to Sinner in the Wimbledon showpiece in July to clinch his sixth major title, earning a 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 triumph at Flushing Meadows on Sunday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
carlos alcaraz vs jannik sinner US Open
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner embrace at the US Open final
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Carlos Alcaraz is the US Open 2025 champion

  • He showered praise on his rival Jannik Sinner after his win

  • "I'm seeing you more than I am my family!" Alcaraz joked

Carlos Alcaraz quipped that he is seeing rival Jannik Sinner more often than his own family after sharing another final on the grand slam stage at the US Open.

Alcaraz avenged his defeat to Sinner in the Wimbledon showpiece in July to clinch his sixth major title, earning a 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 triumph at Flushing Meadows on Sunday. 

Indeed, Alcaraz became just the third player in the Open Era to win multiple men's singles titles at the US Open before turning 23, after John McEnroe and Pete Sampras.

The Spaniard is also the first player to win multiple major titles on all three surfaces before his 23rd birthday since the US Open switched to a hard court back in 1978. 

Alcaraz's victory also ensured he would leapfrog Sinner in the ATP rankings to become the world number one for the first time since September 2023. 

He now boasts a 10-5 head-to-head record against the Italian, with this their fifth consecutive meeting in a final and their sixth overall, with Alcaraz winning four of those. 

"It's unbelievable what Jannik has been doing throughout the season. The level you are playing at every tournament. I'm seeing you more than I am my family!" Alcaraz joked.

Related Content
Related Content

"It's great to share the floor, the locker room with you, watching you improve.

"I'm really proud of the people I have around me. Every achievement I have is because of them. I'm really lucky to have my family here, my team.

"Thanks to the crowd for all the energy. I feel at home, feel the energy and feel the love – you make it easy to play my best."

But Sinner more than played his part in the contest, having become the youngest player to reach five straight men's singles finals at grand slam events in the Open Era. 

Between them, Alcaraz and Sinner have won 16 of the 17 ATP-level events they have both appeared in since the start of 2024, with last year's Madrid Open the only exception. 

Sinner himself has enjoyed a stellar season after missing three months of the campaign due to a doping ban, winning two major titles, including his first at Wimbledon, but he was quick to applaud his rival on his second US Open crown. 

"The whole thing [Carlos] is doing is amazing. A lot of hard work was behind him today, and he was better than me – enjoy it, it's a great moment," Sinner said.

"My team, thanks for supporting me and understanding me. Working hard, we all know how much dedication we put in. It has been an incredible season.

"We have played so many big matches on big stages this season. I tried my best, I couldn't do more."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  2. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  3. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

  4. Sri Lanka At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  5. Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  2. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, US Open 2025 Final: Spaniard Reigns Supreme In New York, Climbs To World No. 1

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Highlights, US Open 2025 Final: Alcaraz Wins 2nd Title In New York

  5. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Reflects On Victory Journey - ' I Kept Calm'

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  4. UK Prosecutors Inspect Tihar Jail as India Pushes Extradition of Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya

  5. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

  4. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba To Resign Amid Political Uncertainty Within Ruling Party

  5. Russia Strikes Kyiv With Drones And Missiles; Smoke Rises From Cabinet Building

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise