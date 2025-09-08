US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

Carlos Alcaraz is the US Open 2025 champion
He showered praise on his rival Jannik Sinner after his win
"I'm seeing you more than I am my family!" Alcaraz joked
Carlos Alcaraz quipped that he is seeing rival Jannik Sinner more often than his own family after sharing another final on the grand slam stage at the US Open.
Alcaraz avenged his defeat to Sinner in the Wimbledon showpiece in July to clinch his sixth major title, earning a 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 triumph at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.
Indeed, Alcaraz became just the third player in the Open Era to win multiple men's singles titles at the US Open before turning 23, after John McEnroe and Pete Sampras.
The Spaniard is also the first player to win multiple major titles on all three surfaces before his 23rd birthday since the US Open switched to a hard court back in 1978.
Alcaraz's victory also ensured he would leapfrog Sinner in the ATP rankings to become the world number one for the first time since September 2023.
He now boasts a 10-5 head-to-head record against the Italian, with this their fifth consecutive meeting in a final and their sixth overall, with Alcaraz winning four of those.
"It's unbelievable what Jannik has been doing throughout the season. The level you are playing at every tournament. I'm seeing you more than I am my family!" Alcaraz joked.
"It's great to share the floor, the locker room with you, watching you improve.
"I'm really proud of the people I have around me. Every achievement I have is because of them. I'm really lucky to have my family here, my team.
"Thanks to the crowd for all the energy. I feel at home, feel the energy and feel the love – you make it easy to play my best."
But Sinner more than played his part in the contest, having become the youngest player to reach five straight men's singles finals at grand slam events in the Open Era.
Between them, Alcaraz and Sinner have won 16 of the 17 ATP-level events they have both appeared in since the start of 2024, with last year's Madrid Open the only exception.
Sinner himself has enjoyed a stellar season after missing three months of the campaign due to a doping ban, winning two major titles, including his first at Wimbledon, but he was quick to applaud his rival on his second US Open crown.
"The whole thing [Carlos] is doing is amazing. A lot of hard work was behind him today, and he was better than me – enjoy it, it's a great moment," Sinner said.
"My team, thanks for supporting me and understanding me. Working hard, we all know how much dedication we put in. It has been an incredible season.
"We have played so many big matches on big stages this season. I tried my best, I couldn't do more."