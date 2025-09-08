Rory McIlroy 'Not Finished Yet' After Clinching Dramatic Irish Open Triumph

In a remarkable finish, McIlroy holed a 25-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to match Lagergren's six-under 66, with the Northern Irishman holding his nerve from then on

  • It marked McIlroy's first victory since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters back in April

  • Rory McIlroy claimed his second Irish Open title with a thrilling play-off victory

  • McIlroy's victory marks a well-timed return to the winners' circle before the Ryder Cup at the end of the month

Rory McIlroy said his homecoming "exceeded expectations" after claiming his second Irish Open title with a thrilling play-off victory over Joakim Lagergren at The K Club. 

In a remarkable finish, McIlroy holed a 25-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to match Lagergren's six-under 66, with the Northern Irishman holding his nerve from then on. 

Both players birdied the first two play-off holes, but McIlroy clinched the crown after Lagergren's wayward approach found the water, and he was unable to chip in with his fourth shot. 

It marked McIlroy's first victory since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters back in April, with the result coming less than three weeks before he joins up with Team Europe at the Ryder Cup.

"I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a Green Jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible," McIlroy said.

"This has exceeded all of my expectations. So happy I could play the way I did this week for all of them and get the win."

McIlroy started four shots adrift of overnight leader Adrien Saddier, and he fell further behind with a bogey at the first, only to hole a 38-foot birdie at the next hole. 

The 36-year-old surged back into contention after three birdies across the first five holes, while also sinking a long putt at the turn to go into a share of the lead. 

McIlroy recovered from almost finding the water on 15 to make par, but Lagergren followed his three birdies on the front nine with a stunning eagle at the par-five 16th. 

Lagergren made a two-putt birdie on the last hole to move two clear, only for McIlroy to save his skin with his first eagle of the weekend to take the tournament to a play-off. 

McIlroy found the right rough at the third play-off hole but reached the right side of the green in two, giving him full advantage when Lagergren's approach dropped into the hazard.

And Lagergren's seven-year wait for a second DP World Tour title continued after he was unable to recover from his previous shot, handing McIlroy the victory at his home venue. 

McIlroy's victory marks a well-timed return to the winners' circle before the Ryder Cup at the end of the month following a low-key finish to his season on the PGA Tour. 

After competing at next week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, McIlroy and his European team-mates will attempt to retain the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

"To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that's a pretty cool year," added McIlroy, who added, "2025 is going to go down as one of the best, if not the best [year] of my career."

He continued: "As I said, we're not finished yet. I've got a big week next week at Wentworth and then obviously everyone's looking forward to the Ryder Cup.

"I'm just so happy my game's in good shape. I feel like I'm playing well, and I'm excited about what's coming up."

