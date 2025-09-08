FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Thomas Tuchel Gushes Over Elliot Anderson's England Debut

The Nottingham Forest midfielder also went close to scoring in the second half and was awarded player of the match, with Tuchel keen to praise his capabilities in the post-match press conference

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Elliot-Anderson
Elliot Anderson in action for England against Andorra on his debut.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Elliot Anderson was handed his first Three Lions start in the centre of midfield with Declan Rice

  • ENG boss Thomas Tuchel was left impressed with Anderson's display

  • The Nottingham Forest midfielder produced a productive and lively performance

Thomas Tuchel praised the performance of Elliot Anderson on his England debut as he flourished in midfield against Andorra at Villa Park.

Anderson was handed his first Three Lions start in the centre of midfield with Declan Rice, and produced a productive and lively performance, winning seven of his duels and boasting a pass accuracy of 97%.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder also went close to scoring in the second half and was awarded player of the match, with Tuchel keen to praise his capabilities in the post-match press conference.

“He’s just a very, very good football player,” Tuchel said.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: England vs Andorra - | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
England 2-0 Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Three Lions Maintain 100% Record

BY Photo Webdesk

“He has the physicality, he’s very mobile at No 6. He has the body, he loves to defend, he loves to put his body inside to duels. He loves passing, he loves to break the lines, he’s very mobile in this game. It was a pleasure to see.

“I think the team around him made it as easy as possible for him and he had a very strong performance"

Asked whether Anderson had done enough to keep his place for the trip to Serbia, Tuchel gave a positive prognosis. 

Related Content
Related Content

He said: "That was the test – and I think he passed the test. There is no reason why he can’t play in Serbia if we decide to have that position for him, he is ready to go.”

Rice scored his sixth goal for the Three Lions in the second half, heading home after a fine cross from Reece James, and he reserved praise for his midfield partner.

When asked how he performed, Rice told ITV Sport: "Exactly how he's been doing for club, he was incredible for the whole of last season.

"He was incredible for the Under-21s during the summer too.

"This week he's been outstanding and he's a top player."

England and Tuchel now continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to Serbia on Tuesday. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  2. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  3. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

  4. Sri Lanka At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  5. Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  2. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  3. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

  4. Alcaraz Vs Sinner, US Open 2025 Final: Spaniard Reigns Supreme In New York, Climbs To World No. 1

  5. Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Highlights, US Open 2025 Final: Alcaraz Wins 2nd Title In New York

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  4. Kharge Slams Modi, Calls Him 'Enemy of the Nation' Amid Tariff Row

  5. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

  4. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba To Resign Amid Political Uncertainty Within Ruling Party

  5. Russia Strikes Kyiv With Drones And Missiles; Smoke Rises From Cabinet Building

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise