England 2-0 Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Three Lions Maintain 100% Record

England maintained their 100% record in qualifying with a 2-0 win against Andorra in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at Villa Park on Saturday (September 6, 2025). Thomas Tuchel's team is top of Group K with four straight wins after an own goal from Christian Garcia and a Declan Rice header. Tuchel made 10 changes to his squad and while there was an improvement, England still had to toil against the 174-ranked Andorrans. It took Garcia to open the scoring when inadvertently glancing Noni Madueke's in-swinging cross into his own net in the 25th.