England 2-0 Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Three Lions Maintain 100% Record

England's Declan Rice celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.
England's Declan Rice, center, scores their side's second goal of the game during the World Cup Group K qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.
England's Declan Rice, center rear, heads the ball to score his side's second goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.
Andorra's Moises San Nicolas, center, kicks the ball during the World Cup Group K qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.
England's Myles Lewis-Skelly controls the ball during the World Cup Group K qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.
England's Anthony Gordon heads the ball during the World Cup Group K qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.
England's Harry Kane controls the ball during the World Cup Group K qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.
England's Marcus Rashford during the World Cup Group K qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.
England teammates celebrate after scoring their side's first goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.
Andorra's Marc Garcia and England's Harry Kane challenge for the ball during the World Cup Group K qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.