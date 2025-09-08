ITA take on ISR in the FIFA WC 2026 qualifiers on Monday
New Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso wants his side to be as consistent as possible as he prepares for his second match in charge against Israel in a World Cup qualifier.
Gattuso got off to the perfect start on Friday with the 5-0 thrashing of Estonia, which showed a clear improvement from the displays under previous boss Luciano Spalletti.
Mateo Retegui starred for the Azzurri in that win at Gewiss Stadium, with Giacomo Raspadori also playing his part with two assists and a goal in the emphatic win.
Italy find themselves third in Group I after three games of their campaign, six points adrift of group leaders Norway, who they do not face until the November international break.
Gattuso was delighted with his team's last match, but he is hopeful of more of the same over the next nine months as they aim to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014.
He said: "For me, what we need to create is enthusiasm, letting the players train with a smile on their faces, without weighing them down with pressure.
"They stepped up and proved themselves ready, now we have to reap what we have sown.
"It's good to have this atmosphere around us, but we've got to keep it going until next summer. It's too easy to talk now, we are only in the first week. If it lasts, that will mean we have done well."
Gattuso is willing to adapt in order to counter the threat of Israel, who usually adopt a five at the back.
Israel are one place and three points clear of Italy in the group, having played a game more, with Gattuso acknowledging the difficulties his side will face on Monday.
"It is a match where we need to be very wary of their transitions, as they've got players with pep, pace and quality," said the Italian.
"We worked with having two centre-forwards, but that’s not the issue, it's how to play the ball in their own half and control the match.
"The two strikers can work, but we must always seek balance. These are two players who work hard to connect and give the team depth.
"It will be a totally different match to the one we had on Friday, as the characteristics of Israel and Estonia are totally different."