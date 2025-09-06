Gennaro Gattuso is determined to "give enthusiasm back" to Italy supporters after starting life as Azzurri head coach with a thumping 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Estonia.
Mateo Retegui scored twice, while Moise Kean, Giacomo Raspadori and Alessandro Bastoni all netted in Bergamo, with all five goals coming in the second half.
It was an important victory for Italy, who still trail Group I leaders Norway by six points but have a game in hand.
Speaking to Rai Sport, Gattuso said: "We have to thank the lads for the performance, because we were only lacking a goal in the first half.
"The lads have shown such a great attitude over these days, they worked really hard. The first game is done, they deserve all the credit, and now we have to prepare for the next match.
"We played with two strikers, we knew that we could allow a few counter-attacks, because we wanted to attack and that means taking a few risks at this level.
"Playing against a side that was a little weaker than us, with all due respect, it was only fair to take this approach.
"Nothing can ever be taken for granted, and they deserve credit for their attitude throughout. We have an objective, which is to make the people happy and give enthusiasm back to the Italians.
"Everyone knows that I love a team that fights hard, because you can make mistakes, but you need the right attitude. Now we prepare for Monday."
It was the first time Italy had scored as many as three goals in a game since September 2021 against Lithuania.
For Retegui, it marked a fine return to Bergamo after he departed Atalanta for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadisiyah back in July.
The 26-year-old said of being back: "I have many memories and emotions of being back home here.
"We showed great hunger, hard work and humility all week. We proved we’re still standing and want to fight for qualification.
"It's always wonderful to be back home. We had a great season with Atalanta. I love the fans, but this felt a bit different. We played some great football and must continue like this in the next match."
Italy face Israel on neutral ground in Hungary on Monday, knowing a victory would see them leapfrog their opponents into second place.