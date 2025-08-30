Girona Vs Sevilla Live Streaming La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Girona sit bottom of the La Liga table after opening defeats to Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal.
Sevilla, under Matias Almeyda, have also lost both matches, against Athletic Bilbao and Getafe.
The head-to-head is evenly poised, with Girona ending Sevilla’s streak last season but losing in their last meeting.
Girona FC take on Sevilla at Estadi Montilivi in gameweek 3 of La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the Girona vs Sevilla, Spanish top-flight football match tonight.
This is a clash between two sides still searching for their first points in the season. Both teams have lost their opening two matches. And thanks to their winless runs, Girona sit at the bottom of the table while Sevilla are 17th, with four teams separated by goal difference. Of course, it's early days.
Girona, led by Michel, opened their season with a 3-1 loss at home to Rayo Vallecano, followed by a humiliating 0-5 defeat away to Villarreal. Sevilla, now under the guidance of Matias Almeyda, have also endured a tough start: falling 2-3 to Athletic Bilbao and 1-2 to Getafe in their first two outings.
Last season, Girona finished 16th, narrowly avoiding relegation despite having placed third in the 2023-24 campaign, their best-ever finish. Sevilla were 17th, marking their worst finish since the 1999-2000 relegation. The Los Nervionenses were the Spanish champions in the 1945-46 season.
Girona Vs Sevilla Head-To-Head Record
The last time they met in January, Sevilla won 2-1 to end a six-game losing streak against Girona. In the La Liga corresponding fixture, in September 2024, Girona won 2-0.
Girona Vs Sevilla Live Streaming
When and Where is the Match?
The Girona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadi Montilivi on Saturday, August 30, at 11:00 pm IST.
Where to Watch the Match Live in India?
The Girona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.