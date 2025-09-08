GER 3-1 NI, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Julian Nagelsmann Acknowledges Importance Of Much-Needed Win

The result marked a perfect response for Germany after Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, which saw them start a World Cup qualifying campaign with a loss for the very first time

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Julian-Nagelsmann
Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Germany eased pressure on their boss Julian Nagelsmann by registering a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland

  • Germany came into this fixture on the back of 2-0 defeat to Slovakia

  • Germany stayed in third in Group A despite their victory, moving level on points with Northern Ireland

Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged that Northern Ireland will be a different prospect for Germany when they face each other in October, after his team's 3-1 victory on Sunday. 

Two goals in three second-half minutes, one of which was a stunning free-kick from Florian Wirtz, saw Germany pick up the first win of their qualifying campaign. 

Serge Gnabry had seen his seventh-minute opener cancelled out by Isaac Price, before substitute Nadiem Amiri and Wirtz put the result beyond Michael O'Neill's side. 

Indeed, Germany ended the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.81 from their 11 attempts, compared to their opponents' 0.28 from their three efforts at goal.

The result marked a perfect response for Germany after Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, which saw them start a World Cup qualifying campaign with a loss for the very first time. 

"Yes, it was an important win. We got the three points in our home game. At half-time, our fans were not that happy with the result and how we were playing," Nagelsmann said.

"Our start to the game was good. I think the lead was well deserved, the equaliser was the only shot on our goal.

Related Content
Related Content

"It was a brilliant shot but the longer the game the more power we got on the pitch. It was a well deserved win."

Germany stayed in third in Group A despite their victory, moving level on points with Northern Ireland, with the two teams squaring off again next month. 

Nagelsmann's team face winless Luxembourg in their first fixture in October before travelling to Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park to face Northern Ireland. 

"It will be tougher because it is not our home game. The fans over there will be brilliant," Nagelsmann said. "Tonight, we heard their fans and in Belfast they will be louder."

O'Neill, meanwhile, lamented some soft defending that allowed Amiri to restore Germany's lead, though he questioned the decision to award Wirtz's exceptional free-kick. 

"We are very proud of the display, but there is a real sense of disappointment in the dressing room, which is understandable," O'Neill told BBC Sport. 

"This is a really tough game, the second game in a short period of time. It showed we weren't able to make changes. We just don't have the depth to cope in this situation.

"For 60 or 65 minutes we were well in the game. The second goal is a bit of a freak goal. We could have defended it better. The third goal isn't a free-kick.

"It's a fantastic finish, but it's a soft free-kick.  I thought the referee was a bit fussy in the second half. He refereed it well in the first.

"We were well in the game and needed to get to that final 15 minutes and we might have had a final chance, but the game drifted away from us."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  2. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  3. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

  4. Sri Lanka At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  5. Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  2. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  3. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

  4. Alcaraz Vs Sinner, US Open 2025 Final: Spaniard Reigns Supreme In New York, Climbs To World No. 1

  5. Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Highlights, US Open 2025 Final: Alcaraz Wins 2nd Title In New York

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Kharge Slams Modi, Calls Him 'Enemy of the Nation' Amid Tariff Row

  4. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  5. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba To Resign Amid Political Uncertainty Within Ruling Party

  4. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

  5. Russia Strikes Kyiv With Drones And Missiles; Smoke Rises From Cabinet Building

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise