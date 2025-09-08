Germany eased pressure on their boss Julian Nagelsmann by registering a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland
Germany came into this fixture on the back of 2-0 defeat to Slovakia
Germany stayed in third in Group A despite their victory, moving level on points with Northern Ireland
Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged that Northern Ireland will be a different prospect for Germany when they face each other in October, after his team's 3-1 victory on Sunday.
Two goals in three second-half minutes, one of which was a stunning free-kick from Florian Wirtz, saw Germany pick up the first win of their qualifying campaign.
Serge Gnabry had seen his seventh-minute opener cancelled out by Isaac Price, before substitute Nadiem Amiri and Wirtz put the result beyond Michael O'Neill's side.
Indeed, Germany ended the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.81 from their 11 attempts, compared to their opponents' 0.28 from their three efforts at goal.
The result marked a perfect response for Germany after Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, which saw them start a World Cup qualifying campaign with a loss for the very first time.
"Yes, it was an important win. We got the three points in our home game. At half-time, our fans were not that happy with the result and how we were playing," Nagelsmann said.
"Our start to the game was good. I think the lead was well deserved, the equaliser was the only shot on our goal.
"It was a brilliant shot but the longer the game the more power we got on the pitch. It was a well deserved win."
Germany stayed in third in Group A despite their victory, moving level on points with Northern Ireland, with the two teams squaring off again next month.
Nagelsmann's team face winless Luxembourg in their first fixture in October before travelling to Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park to face Northern Ireland.
"It will be tougher because it is not our home game. The fans over there will be brilliant," Nagelsmann said. "Tonight, we heard their fans and in Belfast they will be louder."
O'Neill, meanwhile, lamented some soft defending that allowed Amiri to restore Germany's lead, though he questioned the decision to award Wirtz's exceptional free-kick.
"We are very proud of the display, but there is a real sense of disappointment in the dressing room, which is understandable," O'Neill told BBC Sport.
"This is a really tough game, the second game in a short period of time. It showed we weren't able to make changes. We just don't have the depth to cope in this situation.
"For 60 or 65 minutes we were well in the game. The second goal is a bit of a freak goal. We could have defended it better. The third goal isn't a free-kick.
"It's a fantastic finish, but it's a soft free-kick. I thought the referee was a bit fussy in the second half. He refereed it well in the first.
"We were well in the game and needed to get to that final 15 minutes and we might have had a final chance, but the game drifted away from us."