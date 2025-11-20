FIFA World Cup 2026 European Play-Offs Draw: Italy To Face Northern Ireland Next March In Bid To Seal Ticket

Italy will face Northern Ireland in the World Cup qualification play-offs
4-time winners at risk of missing a 3rd consecutive World Cup edition
Fates to be decided in March next year
Italy will face Northern Ireland in the World Cup qualification play-offs next March, with the winner of that semi-final tie potentially taking on Wales for a place at the tournament.
The four-time winners are at risk of missing a third consecutive edition of FIFA's flagship competition after finishing a distant second to Norway – who were powered by 16 goals in eight games from Erling Haaland – in Group I of the UEFA qualification section.
That means the Azzurri must navigate one of four European pathways in the play-offs, and they will host Northern Ireland in the semi-finals of Path A.
Michael O'Neill's team finished third in Group A, behind Germany and Slovakia, but qualified for the play-offs by virtue of their 2024-25 Nations League performance.
The winner of that tie will then go on the road in a straight shoot-out for qualification, against either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Wales secured place in Group J with a resounding 7-1 victory over North Macedonia, who stunned Italy in the 2022 World Cup play-offs. Bosnia and Herzegovina missed out on automatic qualification by just two points, finishing behind Austria in Group H.
Should Wales advance to the final, they will have played six out of six play-off ties under the current format on home soil.
Path B will see Ukraine face Sweden and Poland take on Albania, with the respective winners of those ties facing off for a ticket to North America.
Turkiye's quest to reach a first World Cup since 2002 – and just a second since 1954 – will see them face Romania in Path C, with a potential final against Slovakia or Kosovo on the cards.
And Denmark, who were denied automatic qualification by Tuesday's remarkable 4-2 defeat to Scotland, could stand between the Republic of Ireland and a place at the tournament.
Troy Parrott's stunning hat-trick guided Ireland to a 3-2 win in Hungary and sealed their play-off place on Sunday. They must travel to Czechia in the semi-finals of Path D, but the winner of that tie will then be at home to either Denmark or North Macedonia.
In the intercontinental play-offs, which also take place in March, DR Congo will face New Caledonia or Jamaica for a qualification place, while Iraq will meet Bolivia or Suriname.