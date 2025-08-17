FC Twente Vs PSV Eindhoven Live Streaming, Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match On TV & Online

FC Twente host champions PSV Eindhoven in a crucial Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 league match at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday (August 17, 2025. Here's all you need to know about the FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven football match.
The two sides had contrasting outings in the opening matchday. While Twente lost to PEC Zwolle, undone by an eight-minute goal, PSV opened the scoring in the third minute and added five more to beat Sparta Rotterdam 6-1.
Having demonstrated a penchant for scoring goals, PSV Eindhoven will start as heavy favourites against their host today.
FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven Head-To-Head Record
FC Twente and PSV Eindhoven are meeting for the 146th time today. PSV lead Twente 70-27 in the head-to-head record with 48 draws. Also, PSV completed a league double last term, aggregating 9-2.
FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven Likely XIs
FC Twente: Unnerstall; Rooij, Propper, Lemkin, Rots; Zerrouki, Belt; Bergen, Verschueren, Brooth; Van Wolfswinkel.
PSV Eindhoven: Kovar; Dest, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Junior; Veerman, Schouten, Saibari; Perisic, Plea, Van Bommel.
FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven, Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 - Live Streaming Info
When and where will the FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven Dutch Eredivisie match start?
The FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven, Dutch Eredivisie match will start at 6 PM IST on Sunday, August 17 at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium.
Where to watch the FC Twente vs PSV Eindhoven, Dutch Eredivisie match in India?
The Dutch Eredivisie isn't available for telecast or live stream in India.