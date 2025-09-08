Football

Slovakia 1-0 Luxembourg, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: SLV Gain Narrow Win

Slovakia gained a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Luxembourg in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers encounter on Sunday night at the Stade de Luxembourg. It was a tense clash with both teams missing chances and the game seemed headed for a draw. Late in the 90th minute, Thomas Rigo found the goal to push Slovakia ahead and they retained the lead after that.