Slovakia 1-0 Luxembourg, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: SLV Gain Narrow Win

Luxembourg's Yvandro Borges Sanches falls in front of Slovakia's Tomas Rigo during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Slovakia in Luxembourg.
Slovakia's David Strelec, left, and Luxembourg's Danel Sinani fight for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Slovakia in Luxembourg.
Slovak players celebrate after a goal during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Slovakia in Luxembourg.
Slovakia's Tomas Rigo celebrates after scoring during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Slovakia in Luxembourg.
Slovakia's Tomas Rigo scores during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Slovakia in Luxembourg.
Luxembourg's Tomas Moreira, left, and Slovakia's Stanislav Lobotka fight for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Slovakia in Luxembourg.
Slovakia's Norbert Gyomber, left, and Luxembourg's Aiman Dardari fight for the ball during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Slovakia in Luxembourg.
Luxembourg's manager Jeff Strasser gives instructions during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Slovakia in Luxembourg.
Slovakia's Tomas Rigo pulls Luxembourg's Yvandro Borges Sanches during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Slovakia in Luxembourg.
Slovakia's David Sancko passes the ball by Luxembourg's Danel Sinani during the World Cup qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Slovakia in Luxembourg.