US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Jannik Sinner congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on his US Open final victory
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alcaraz defeated Sinner in four sets to claim the US Open 2025 men's singles title

  • Alcaraz also holds a 10-5 record against Sinner, winning seven of their last eight head-to-head meetings

  • Jannik Sinner believes Carlos Alcaraz has improved as a player since his defeat in the Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner believes Carlos Alcaraz has improved as a player since his defeat in the Wimbledon final, after the Spaniard earned revenge over his rival at the US Open.

Having been on the wrong side of a five-set thriller between the players at Roland-Garros in June, Sinner beat Alcaraz in four sets in the showpiece match at SW19 in July.

But Alcaraz returned the favour at Flushing Meadows, putting on a stunning display to win his second US Open title and his sixth grand slam crown overall.

Despite Alcaraz being just 22 years and 111 days old, only 38-year-old Novak Djokovic (24) has won more men's singles titles at grand slams among active players.

Alcaraz also holds a 10-5 record against Sinner, winning seven of their last eight head-to-head meetings, with the Wimbledon final being the Italian's only such triumph since 2023.

And in his post-match press conference, Sinner admitted he struggled to live with his rival, saying: "He has improved. I felt like it was a bit cleaner from him today. 

"The things I did well in London, he did better today. I felt like he was doing everything slightly better today. 

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon - null
"Especially his serving, on both sides, both wings, he was very clean. I think that's it. I give lots of credit to him. 

"He handled the situation better than I did. He raised his level when he had to. 

"I'm still proud of myself and the season I've been playing and making. He played better than me today."

Sinner and Alcaraz are the first pair of male players to meet in three grand slam finals in a single season in the Open Era. 

They have also won the last eight grand slams between them, becoming just the second pair of players to sweep all four majors in successive years, after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did so in 2006 and 2007.

While Sinner's major season ended in disappointment, he did become only the fourth man in the Open Era to reach five straight grand slam showpieces, with the 'Big Three' of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic all previously doing so – all at an older age than Sinner.

