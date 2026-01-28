Bayern Munich Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League Preview: Kompany Says His Side Will Not Go Easy Against Dutch Opponents

PSV's loss percentage is also higher against the Bundesliga giants (75% - 6/8) than any other opponent they have faced on 5+ occasions in the European Cup/Champions League

Bayern Vs PSV preview
Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany Photo: Opta
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich travel to Philips Stadion for a clash against PSV Eindhoven

  • The Bavarians have already booked their place in the RO16 of UCL 2025-26

  • Vincent Kompany says his side will not take PSV lightly

Despite already booking their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, Bayern Munich will not go easy in their final league phase game against PSV, Vincent Kompany said. 

Bayern travel to Philips Stadion on Wednesday already assured of a top-eight finish after beating Union Saint-Gilloise last time out, and they come into the game with confidence.

Kompany's side are the joint-highest scorers in the Champions League this term with 20 goals and also have a strong record against their opponents in the competition. 

Indeed, PSV have lost more games against Bayern (six) than against any other opponent in their European competition history.

Their loss percentage is also higher against the Bundesliga giants (75% - 6/8) than any other opponent they have faced on 5+ occasions in the European Cup/Champions League.

But despite their strong record versus PSV, Bayern have only won one of their seven away games against Dutch opposition in the Champions League (since 1992-93 – D3 L3) and failed to keep a clean sheet in all seven trips.

And though PSV have lost their last two Champions League games, they have produced some stunning results in the league phase, thumping both Liverpool and Napoli. 

"6-2 and 4-1 against Napoli and Liverpool – those are unique results, which are surprising! But you can see the team believes in itself," warned Kompany. 

"They're strong up front and very quick to counter-attack and get in front of goal. They also have the players to score goals."

And though already through, Kompany added that he would not make wholesale changes to his team, saying: "We're not going easy on anyone.

"We're in the position of having almost the entire squad with us. Only a few players still have to integrate after their return. We also have players who have played a lot of minutes.

"We know the qualities of PSV, so we can't just turn up and play with any old players. We have confidence in our squad. We believe in those who will start tomorrow.

"And if there's a decision that a player won't start, then we believe that in this case there's a lack of freshness."

Bayern also saw their unbeaten start to their league campaign come to an end on Saturday after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Augsburg. 

Kompany's side had gone 27 games unbeaten in the Bundesliga, and the Bayern boss is now facing the prospect of enduring back-to-back defeats in all competitions for the first time since joining the club. 

"I never talk about losing when we still have a game to play. That's not my mentality. It's all about winning tomorrow," Kompany said. 

"It will be difficult, and we can win or lose, as always in football. It's about winning our seventh game out of eight and finishing second. It's going to be a terrific game tomorrow."

Kompany was also asked about the possibility of resting Harry Kane, with the England captain netting seven times in the Champions League this season, a total only Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (11) can better.

"When we have so many games, I don't decide the day before the game who will play. I'll think about it tomorrow when I get up," Kompany said.

"I have 100 per cent respect for PSV, I know it will be difficult. It's not just about Harry.

"The quality of the pressing also depends on the energy levels – that was our problem against Augsburg.

"I have to think about whether it's a question of quality or energy – I'll decide that tomorrow. I want to win, one hundred per cent!"

