PSG 2-2 Tottenham (4-3 PEN), UEFA Super Cup 2025: Spurs Held Their Own Against 'Best In World', Says Frank

Thomas Frank watched on as Spurs squandered a two-goal lead in normal time to draw 2-2 and the penalty shootout to lose 4-3 on spot-kicks at Bluenergy Stadium on Wednesday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
psg vs tottenham
Tottenham boss Thomas Frank after their UEFA Super Cup defeat
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tottenham squandered a two-goal lead in normal time to draw 2-2 and the penalty shootout to lose 4-3 on penalties

  • Tottenham coach Thomas Frank said his team held his own against "best in the world"

  • "We showed that we can be adaptable and pragmatic, and we needed to be against a team like PSG," said Frank

Thomas Frank believed Tottenham more than held their own against a Paris Saint-Germain side he described as "one of the best teams in the world" in the UEFA Super Cup.

Frank watched on as Spurs squandered a two-goal lead in normal time to draw 2-2 and the penalty shootout to lose 4-3 on spot-kicks at Bluenergy Stadium on Wednesday. 

The Dane looked on course to clinch silverware in his first competitive game in charge of Spurs after goals either side of half-time from Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. 

However, quickfire goals from PSG substitutes Lee Kang-In and Goncalo Ramos completed the late turnaround, though Vitinha missed the Parisiens' first penalty. 

Rodrigo Bentancur gave Spurs a two-goal advantage, but Van de Ven saw his effort from 12 yards repelled by debutant Lucas Chevalier before Mathys Tel fired wide of the mark.

PSG vs Tottenham, UEFA Super Cup 2025: Paris Saint-Germain's match-winner Nuno Mendes celebrates after scoring the winning penalty. - null
PSG 2-2 Tottenham (4-3 PEN), UEFA Super Cup 2025: Mendes Cliches Penalty Shootout Win After Stunning Comeback

BY Stats Perform

That allowed Nuno Mendes to step up and smash home the winning penalty, handing Luis Enrique's side their first Super Cup triumph, but Tottenham more than played their part.

Spurs ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.4 from their 13 shots compared to PSG's 1.2 from their 12 attempts at Guglielmo Vicario's goal. 

info_icon

And while disappointed with the result, Frank was keen to take the positives from the display ahead of their opening game of the Premier League against Burnley on Saturday. 

"I think we played a very good game against one of the best teams in the world, maybe the best at this moment in time," Frank told TNT Sports.

"We had them exactly where we wanted them for 80-something minutes until the 2-1 goal, then, of course, the momentum shifted a little bit.

"The team, the players, the club, the fans, there is a lot to be happy with. It is a flip of the coin when you go to a penalty shootout.

"We showed that we can be adaptable and pragmatic, and we needed to be against a team like PSG.

"The way we wanted to defend, high pressure and low defending, was top, almost perfect, and also the set pieces were very good and dangerous."

Frank also hinted that Spurs are expected to make more signings before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1. 

Tottenham have welcomed six new faces to north London, with Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha starting the Super Cup clash against PSG. 

Kevin Danso, who spent last year on loan with Spurs before making his move permanent, also featured from the off, with Tel entering the action from the bench. 

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze in recent weeks, and Frank revealed that while happy with his squad, he was keen to strengthen. 

"We'd like to strengthen the squad. No doubt about that," Frank added. "We do work very hard to see if we can do that.

"In general, I am very happy with the squad, but in any transfer window, we try to see if we can make the squad stronger before the window closes."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son