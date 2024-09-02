Football

Premier League: Nicolas Jackson Pens Chelsea Contract Extension Until 2033

The forward initially joined the Blues from Villarreal on an eight-year deal in 2023 and has now put pen to paper on a two-year extension

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson
Nicolas Jackson has signed a contract extension with Chelsea to keep him at the club until 2033, head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed. (More Football News)

The forward initially joined the Blues from Villarreal on an eight-year deal in 2023 and has now put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

In his first season at Stamford Bridge, Jackson scored 17 goals in all competitions, with his 14 Premier League goals making him Chelsea's second-highest scorer in the competition behind Cole Palmer.

He converted the second-most big chances (11) and created the third-most chances (39) for the Blues last term, also providing five Premier League assists.

Jackson is set to be a key figure under Maresca too, getting his second goal of the season in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

After that game, Maresca confirmed an announcement regarding a new deal was imminent, telling reporters: "I know he's signing a new contract.

"I'm very happy. Nicolas is doing a fantastic job on and off the ball.

"He scored already two goals [this season]. He scored again today. He had another two chances but we are happy with him."

Chelsea were linked with both Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen in the last few days of the transfer window, but Maresca says the new deal is representative of their faith in Jackson.

 "I have faith, and the club also, even before. Not because we were looking for another striker, not that we don't trust Nicolas. We trust Nicolas," he said.

"I said last week when the transfer window was still open - he is doing fantastic with us. I am very happy with him."

