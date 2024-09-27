Graham Potter: Former Chelsea Boss Ready To Return And 'Hasn't Ruled Out' England Job

Graham Potter says he is ready to return to management and "hasn't ruled out" the possibility of managing England. (More Football News)
Potter has been out of work after being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, leaving the club with the joint-lowest points-per-game return of any manager to take charge of 20+ Premier League games for the club (1.27).
He took charge of 31 games in all competitions in his seven-month spell with the Blues, losing 11 of those, and leaving when they were 11th in the top-flight.
Despite taking a break from the public eye following his dismissal, Potter has still been linked with high-profile jobs, including the England position following Gareth Southgate's decision to step down after Euro 2024.
The 49-year-old was reported to be among the favourites, along with Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola, and he admitted that he would be open to the position if it came along.
"I've felt ready to return for a little while," Potter told The Telegraph. "But it still has to be the right thing.
"I'm excited to hear what the opportunities are, and I'll take each one and judge it on its merits."
When asked how he would feel about the England job, he added: "I like the day-to-day and the building process of club management. International management is a different rhythm, and there are pluses for that. It's more intense when it's on, but you've got a bit more breathing space in between.
"It's nothing that I've ruled out, but at the same time, I do like the day-to-day bit of working with the players and being in at the club and trying to build and make a difference.
"Making a difference to people is why you do this. When you look back at the players you've helped in some way. That's the most rewarding part."