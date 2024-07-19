Football

Graham Potter 'Ready' For Management Return, Salutes Southgate Amid England Links

Graham Potter says he feels "really ready, really excited" to return to football management, but would not comment on speculation linking him with the vacant England job

Graham Potter
Potter is ready to return to management
Graham Potter says he feels "really ready, really excited" to return to football management, but would not comment on speculation linking him with the vacant England job. (More Football News)

The former Chelsea boss has not been out of work since leaving the Blues in April 2023 after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Potter began his professional management career with Swedish side Ostersund, who he guided from the fourth tier into the top flight and Europa League during his seven-year spell.

The former defender then spent a season with Swansea City, before a successful three-year stint with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Speaking at Leeds Beckett University, where he was receiving an honorary doctorate, Potter revealed his desire to get back in the dugout.

"Now, I'm in that good place where I'm happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge," he told Sky Sports.

"I've had a great break. The journey from where I started to where I finished doesn't come for free. It involves moving to three countries, with a young family, and all that comes with being a football manager.

"It was important for me to take a break, reflect and re-energise. It's been a good time to look at other things, other sports, other teams and visit places.

"I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes."

Potter is one of several names linked with replacing Gareth Southgate, who resigned as England's head coach following their Euro 2024 final heartbreak against Spain.

While the 49-year-old refused to discuss the possibility of him taking over the reins, he paid tribute to the outgoing Three Lions boss, who led them to successive European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final during his eight-year spell.

"Today is not the day to speak about [the England vacancy]," he added. "I'm proud of the job Gareth Southgate did.

"As an Englishman in football, I don't think there's anybody who has more respect than he has; how he conducted himself, him and his staff, qualifying for tournaments, going deep into tournaments, getting the country behind the team.

"He's done an amazing job. I'd like to wish him well. I hope he has a nice break, and wish him well for whatever he decides to do next."

