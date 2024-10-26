Football

Portsmouth 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Pompey Boss John Mousinho Laments 'Disappointing' Defeat

John Mousinho was disappointed with Portsmouth's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday
John Mousinho was left upset and disappointed by his Portsmouth side as they remained bottom of the Championship following a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday. (More Football News)

Connor Ogilvie handed Portsmouth a deserved lead a minute before half-time after a corner kick found the defender unmarked at the back post to fire home. 

But Wednesday responded strongly after the break, levelling through Josh Windass who finished from close range after Michael Smith's clever knock-down. 

Smith then sealed the win in stunning fashion in the 70th minute, rifling a sweet first-time strike from outside the box into the top corner against his former club. 

Portsmouth are still without a win at Fratton Park since their return to the Championship, and have now lost 12 points from winning positions in the second tier this season, more than any other team.

"I’m disappointed, especially with the nature of losing after going a goal up into half-time," Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent. 

"It was a contrasting performance, from Tuesday night at Cardiff, but ultimately, we haven’t done enough to win the game and weren’t quite good enough to do it.

"I’m still really upset with the fact we lost it, but there was a very different message to the players in the dressing room compared to Tuesday.

"That being said, we still have to be a lot better."

But for Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl, they are now unbeaten in their last three away games, and moved into the top half of the table ahead of this weekend's action. 

The Owls face Premier League side Brentford in the last 16 of the EFL Cup next Tuesday, and Rohl believes the comeback win can only be a positive moving forward.

"It was a strong comeback after being 1-0 down," Rohl told BBC Radio Sheffield. 

"First half we were okay but we changed things at half-time. Coming from behind at Coventry and now here shows a step forward in our development.

"It's just three points, we climb the table eight places with a win but if you lose you drop down.

"But for me it's more important to improve and there is still room for that."

