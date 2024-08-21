Football

PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes

Phil Foden took home the Players' Player of the Year award for the first time, while Cole Palmer was named the Young Player of the Year

Phil-Foden-manchester-city-footballer
PFA Players' Player of the Year Phil Foden.
info_icon

Phil Foden and Cole Palmer won the top men's prizes at the PFA Awards for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Foden took home the Players' Player of the Year award for the first time, while Palmer was named the Young Player of the Year.

Two-time Young Player winner Foden had already been announced as the Premier League Player of the Season and the FWA Footballer of the Year.

Following the midweek ceremony, he has now also been recognised by his fellow professionals after starring in Manchester City's fourth straight title triumph.

Ex-City man Palmer had likewise been nominated for the top award after an outstanding first season at Chelsea, in which he netted 22 league goals.

However, Palmer was not included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Foden made the cut alongside City team-mate Erling Haaland and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins in attack.

There were four City players included, with Kyle Walker and Rodri selected, but the champions were outnumbered by Arsenal's five representatives.

David Raya, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard earned recognition, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk completing the XI.

The PFA WSL Team of the Year included both Players' Player of the Year Bunny Shaw and Young Player of the Year Grace Clinton.

Shaw was one of six City stars in the XI despite her side being pipped to the title by Chelsea, who could count only three players in the team.

