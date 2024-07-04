Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams

Pedri hopes Spain team-mate Nico Williams will soon join him at Barcelona after the pair's quest for Euro 2024 glory is over. (More Football News)
The youthful La Roja duo have been integral to Spain's perfect start at the international tournament in Germany, winning all four matches to reach the quarter-finals.
Williams netted a fine solo goal in Sunday's 4-1 hammering of Georgia, becoming the first player on record at the Euros (since 1980) to score, assist and complete 100% of his passes (46/46) in a game he started.
Germany await for Luis de la Fuente's side on Friday in the last eight, yet regardless of that result, Pedri wants to be playing in LaLiga with winger Williams next season.
Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Athletic Bilbao forward, with Liverpool reportedly also interested, and fellow Spain winger Lamine Yamal has already endorsed a move to the Blaugrana.
Pedri echoed Yamal's sentiment, telling Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo that Williams joining would mark a significant acquisition for Barcelona.
"We don't talk about it much. It's a decision that he and Barca have to make," the midfielder said. "Yes, it's clear that he would be a spectacular signing.
"We're already seeing what he's doing at the Euros. Hopefully he can be with us, but we don't know yet because he has a contract with Athletic.
"Whatever has to happen, will happen."
Chelsea are also said to have an interest in Williams, who has three years left on his contract in Bilbao.
Williams, who plays club football with brother Inaki, previously suggested his future remains at his current club, rather than elsewhere.
"I am very happy in Bilbao and that is all I have to say," Williams said in an interview last month. "Yes, I am quite clear, in the end, as I have told you, Athletic is my home."