Football

PSG Vs Rennes: Enrique Calls For One Last Push As Paris Saint-Germain Eye French Cup Final

Paris Saint-Germain's recent form has seen them move 12 points clear of second-placed Brest in Ligue 1 and could see them advance in another competition if they can overcome Rennes

Stats Perform
Updated on:
Luis Enrique talked up the importance of Paris St Germain’s Coupe de France semi-final. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA
Luis Enrique has urged his Paris St-Germain team to “give something extra” and secure their place in the Coupe de France final. (More Football News)

PSG’s recent form has seen them move 12 points clear of second-placed Brest in Ligue 1 and could see them advance in another competition on Wednesday if they can overcome Rennes.

And Enrique believes the Parisians are in a “perfect” moment after the weekend’s 2-0 victory at Marseille.

“After eight months, we’re at the perfect moment,” he said.

“We need to give something extra to play in a Coupe de France final. It’s motivating and attractive to feel that with the players. It’s time to get that extra bit of motivation.”

PSG are looking to win the Coupe de France for the first time since 2021.

Enrique highlighted the prospect of a cup final as a key motivation for him and his players going into the tie at Parc des Princes.

“It’s a great motivator because of the competition, but also because of the proximity of the final,” Enrique added.

“One more step and we’ll be in the final. It’s a very powerful incentive and it’s more than enough for us to see a very good version of our team.

“It could be positive, it’s a 90-minute match, with no extra-time. That means it could be like a UEFA Champions League return leg, when you’re playing for qualification.

“But we’ve been ready to play important matches since the start of the season. We did it in the UEFA Champions League group matches and in Marseille.”

The Spanish manager revealed Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes have recently returned from injury but admitted he does not like taking risks when bringing players back.

He said: “As a staff, we make decisions. Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes have already recovered. Recovering for training is one thing, taking part in a match is another. We don’t like taking risks, and I don’t take risks with any player, even if it’s tempting with important players.”

