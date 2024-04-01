Football

Lyon Vs Valenciennes, Coupe De France Semis: Lacazette Will Not Underestimate Underdogs

A likely clash against Paris Saint-Germain is the prize if Lyon can overcome a team 28 places below them in the French league pyramid

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
John%20Walton%2FPA
Lyon captain Alexandre Lacazette is taking nothing for granted against Valenciennes. Photo: John Walton/PA
info_icon

Lyon will bid to reach their first Coupe de France final for 12 years when they host Ligue 2 strugglers Valenciennes on Tuesday. (More Football News)

A likely clash against Paris St Germain is the prize if they can overcome a team 28 places below them in the French league pyramid.

Lyon lost to Nantes at the same stage of the competition last season, and club captain Alexandre Lacazette admits it is a painful memory.

“We still have a lot of regrets from last season, and we don’t want to repeat the same mistakes,” Lacazette said during a pre-match press conference.

Advertisement

“We need to play. Last year we had that fear. This time we have to play to avoid regrets like last year.

“They (Valenciennes) are the smallest of the four teams (left in the competition), but it is still a semi-final and we have to respect them.

“We understand that with the atmosphere and environment, if we are serious, things will go well, but we have to be careful.

“It is pleasing to be here today, but we want to reach the final for everything we have experienced since the start of the season.

“We need to stay focused on the objective. I think in these kinds of matches there is no need for grand speeches. All players will be motivated to give their best.”

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe struck after just 14 minutes to give the home side the lead. - Owen Humphreys/PA
Coupe De France: Kylian Mbappe Scores As PSG Beat Nice 3-1, Meet Rennes In Semi-Final

BY Stats Perform

Lyon could be boosted by the return of Clinton Mata, who is available after serving a ban, and manager Pierre Sage must decide whether to field Lucas Perri or Anthony Lopes in goal.

Lopes is Lyon’s number one goalkeeper, but Perri has been Sage’s choice for the cup games and he excelled in the quarter-final victory over Strasbourg, which went to a penalty shoot-out.

Valenciennes go into the semi-final clash – their first last-four appearance since 1970 – at Groupama Stadium as rank outsiders.

They are currently 11 points adrift at the bottom of Ligue 2, and have failed to score a goal in four league games since knocking out quarter-final opponents Rouen.

Despite their miserable league form, though, Valenciennes have thrived in cup action, defeating Paris FC and Saint-Priest before facing Rouen.

But Ahmed Kantari’s team face a huge step up against Lyon, with the cup-tie unfolding against a backdrop of Valenciennes effectively being resigned to a place in French football’s third tier next season.

Kantari will hope he can select his strongest available team, given the magnitude of Valenciennes’ task, but Allan Linguet could be doubtful because of a foot problem.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World LIVE: Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Olympics; Mumbai City FC Inch Closer To ISL League Shield
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning