Football

Paris Saint-Germain: Layvin Kurzawa To Follow Kylian Mbappe Through PSG Exit Door

Left-back Kurzawa joined PSG from Monaco in 2015 for €23 million and has made 154 appearances for the Parisiens

Mbappe and Kurzawa are both leaving PSG
info_icon

Defender Layvin Kurzawa will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after nine years with the Ligue 1 giants, he announced on Monday. (More Football News)

Left-back Kurzawa joined PSG from Monaco in 2015 for €23 million and has made 154 appearances for the Parisiens. 

However, the 31-year-old has fallen out of favour in recent years and has played just eight minutes in one match throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Kurzawa was loaned out to Premier League club Fulham in the 2022-23 season after not playing for the French side for more than 11 months, but he made just six appearances for the English outfit.

"I've had some great times, as well as some tough ones," he wrote in a post on X. "But I want you to know that my love for Paris Saint-Germain is sincere.

"I know that our relationship has sometimes been complicated, but I want you to know that I can only take back the positive and that I have been privileged to have called the Parc des Princes my home for all these years."

Kurzawa's announcement comes after Kylian Mbappe played his final home game for PSG on Sunday, a 3-1 defeat to Toulouse. 

Mbappe is widely expected to join Champions League finalists Real Madrid after opting not to activate a one-year extension clause in the big-money deal he signed with PSG in 2022.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At ITO Building, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot, Employees Evacuated
  2. Mumbai Storm And Rain: Hoarding Collapse Leaves 14 Dead As Wild Winds Hit City
  3. Cal HC Bench Releases From List Ex-Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay's Petition On Police Overaction
  4. Central University Of Kerala Professor Held For Sexually Harassing Woman At Amusement Park
  5. Qantas To Operate Daily Flights Between Bengaluru And Sydney From Dec To Mar Next Year
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjay Kapoor Reveals Boney Kapoor Didn't Help Him In Tough Times: He Chose Fardeen Khan For 'No Entry'
  2. Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Picture With Dimple Kapadia, Thanks Her For Support In 'Difficult Phase'
  3. 'Memories Of Murder' To 'Broker', Indulge In Song Kang-ho's 10 Award-Winning Performances Ahead Of His 'Uncle Samsik' TV Debut
  4. Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Reunion Project To Have Alia Bhatt As The Female Lead? Here’s What We Know
  5. Upasana Reveals Ram Charan Did THIS For Her When She Was Battling Postpartum Depression
Sports News
  1. Manchester City's Success 'Not Boring' Or Down To Money, Insists Manager Pep Guardiola
  2. La Liga: Barcelona Pleased To Have Second-Place Battle With Girona FC In Their Own Hands, Says Inigo Martinez
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. Sharjah Masters Chess: Arjun Erigaisi Leads Charge; 19 IND Players In Contention
  5. Thailand Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SatChi In Action - All Details
World News
  1. Cave-In Leaves 3 Miners Missing And 12 Injured At A Coal Mine In Poland
  2. Surprise Reshuffle, Kharkiv Assault And Putin's Visit To China: Where Does The Russia-Ukraine War Stand
  3. Australian Doctor Cancer-Free After Experimental Treatment Based On Own Research
  4. India And US Have Firm Foundation Of Strategic Alignment: Condoleezza Rice
  5. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival