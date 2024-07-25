Football

Paris Games 2024: Olympics Espionage As Canada Women's Football Coach To Step Aside After Drone Incident

New Zealand complained to the International Olympic Committee’s integrity unit after it said drones were flown over practice sessions earlier in the week

Bev-Priestman-Canada-Womens-Football-Coach-Paris-Olympics-AP-Photo
Canada women’s football team coach Bev Priestman. Photo: AP
info_icon

Canada women’s football coach Bev Priestman said Wednesday she’ll step away from the team’s opening game against New Zealand at the Paris Olympics in the wake of a pair of drone incidents. (More Football News)

New Zealand complained to the International Olympic Committee’s integrity unit after it said drones were flown over practice sessions earlier in the week.

Two staff members — assistant coach Jasmine Mander and Canada football analyst Joseph Lombardi — were sent home, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

“I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our program,” Priestman said in a statement. “Accordingly, to emphasize our team’s commitment to integrity, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match on Thursday. In the spirit of accountability, I do this with the interests of both teams in mind and to ensure everyone feels that the sportsmanship of this game is upheld.”

Breakdancing Gets Olympic Status To Debut At Paris In 2024 - null
Paris Olympics 2024: Which Sports And Events Are Making Games Debut - Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Canadians are the defending gold medalists. In her statement, Priestman also apologized to New Zealand.

“On behalf of our entire team, I first and foremost want to apologize to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada. This does not represent the values that our team stands for.”

The COC confirmed Tuesday that a nonaccredited member of Canada’s football team staff was detained by French authorities after a drone was spotted above training.

The COC also apologized to the New Zealand Olympic Committee and New Zealand FootballOlympic spying claim


.

“The Canadian Olympic Committee stands for fair play and we are shocked and disappointed,” the statement said. “We offer our heartfelt apologies to New Zealand Football, to all the players affected, and to the New Zealand Olympic Committee.”

The NZOC said it and New Zealand Football “are committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of the Olympic Games — at this time the NZOC’s main priority is to support the New Zealand women’s football athletes and wider team as they start their campaign.”

It’s not the first time a Canadian soccer team has been involved in a drone controversy involving an international rival’s training session.

In 2021 at Toronto, Honduras stopped a training session ahead of its men’s World Cup qualifier against Canada after spotting a drone above the field, according to reports in Honduran media. The teams played to a 1-1 draw.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  3. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Beat THAI-W By 10 Wickets In Dambulla
  5. Namibia Vs Oman Highlights, Cricket World Cup League 2: OMN Beat NAM By Four Wickets At Dundee
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football Preview: Groups, Format, Favourites, Key Players And More
  2. Manchester United: Jadon Sancho Named In Erik Ten Hag's 29-Man Squad For MUFC Tour
  3. La Liga: Ansu Fati Woes Continue As Barcelona Forward Suffers Foot Injury In Training
  4. Chelsea News: Staying On The Pitch Remains Reece James' Sole Aim As New Era Begins Under Enzo Maresca
  5. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Chelsea's Caleb Wiley Eyes Up Gold Meal With Team USA
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  3. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  4. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  5. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP To Hold "Day-And-Night" Dharna In Karnataka Assembly, Council Over No Discussion On MUDA 'Scam'
  2. Pune: Lonavala Schools Closed Till July 26 Due To Heavy Rains
  3. Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Sex Abuse Case Rejected
  4. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Body Of Missing Sailor Found; Efforts Underway To Fix Warship
  5. 'Not Mataji, She's Like Your Daughter': Jagdeep Dhankar Corrects Kharge In Rajya Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police
  2. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  3. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  4. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
US News
  1. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  2. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  3. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  4. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  5. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
World News
  1. Hadi Matar, Man Who Attacked Salman Rushdie, Charged With Supporting Hezbollah
  2. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  3. Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address
  4. 'Move Back To India': Khalistani Extremist Pannun Warns Indian-Canadian MP After Temple Defacement
  5. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Sports News July 24 Highlights: Spain Beat Uzbekistan 2-1; Argentina 2-2 Morocco In Paris Olympics 1st Round Football Games
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal