Paris Olympics 2024: Which Sports And Events Are Making Games Debut - Explained

Here we look at the new sports and events that are making their Olympic debut through the 2024 Paris Games

Breakdancing-paris olympic games 2024
Breakdancing Gets Olympic Status To Debut At Paris In 2024
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature 329 medal events across 32 sports. The number of sports is one less than Tokyo Olympics' 33 and the number of medal events have been reduced by 10. However, some new sports and events have been added to make the Paris Games a true sporting spectacle. (More Sports News)

Here we look at the new sports and events that are making their Olympic debut through the 2024 Paris Games.

Break Dance To Make Its Olympic Debut

Paris Olympics 2024 Mascot
Paris Olympics 2024 All You Need To Know: Start Date, Events, Venues, Nations Participating, Where To Watch Live

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Breaking or Break Dancing are set to feature in the Olympics for the first time in history.

An urban dance style with roots in hip hop culture, breaking originated in the 1970s in the United States and first international competitions were held in the 90s.

After being a part of the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018, breaking came into Olympic limelight. Its success in the Youth Games, paved the way for its Olympic inclusion.

The breaking events will take place on August 9 and 10, with 16 B-boys and 16 B-girls competing in one-on-one battles.

Kayak Cross Also Features For First Time In Olympics

Johnny Weissmuller.
Tarzan At Olympics: Johnny Weissmuller Won Three Gold Medals At The 1924 Paris Games

BY Associated Press

Kayak cross is also making its Olympic debut but it is not an entirely different sports but an event. Kayak cross men's and women's competition will take place under canoe slalom.

Canoe Slalom has been a permanent part of the Olympic Games since the 1990s. Kayak cross will feature in its debut Olympics in place of men’s and women’s K-1 200-metre sprint races.

Taking place from August 3 to 5, kayak cross will be the first head-to-head racing event in Olympic canoe slalom history.

