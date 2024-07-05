Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 All You Need To Know: Start Date, Events, Venues, Nations Participating, Where To Watch Live

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming Summer Games

Paris Olympics 2024 Mascot
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are just weeks away. The grandest sporting event in the world returns to the French capital of Paris for the third time in its storied history. (More Sports News)

The best of the best will be on show in Paris and the thirty-third edition of the prestigious Olympic Games will continue to carry forward the legacy of the event like its predecessors.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming Summer Games.

Paris Olympics Start Date

The Paris Olympics begin from July 26. However, some events start from July 24.

How many sporting events take place at Paris Olympics?

329 medal events will take place at the Paris Olympics across 32 sports. Break Dancing will be making its Olympic debut in Paris.

  • Aquatics, which consists of two events in artistic swimming, two in diving, two in marathon swimming, 35 in general swimming and two in water polo.

  • Archery, five events.

  • Athletics, 48 events.

  • Badminton, five events.

  • Basketball, consisting of two 5-on-5 events and two 3-on-3 events.

  • Boxing, 13 events.

  • Breaking, two events.

  • Canoeing, consisting of six slalom events and ten sprint events.

  • Cycling, consisting of two BMX freestyle events, two BMX racing events, two mountain biking events, four road cycling events and 12 track cycling events.

  • Equestrian, consisting of two events each in dressage, eventing and jumping.

  • Fencing, 12 events.

  • Field hockey, two events.

  • Football, aka soccer, two events.

  • Golf, two events.

  • Gymnastics, consisting of 14 artistic gymnastics events, two rhythmic gymnastics and two trampoline events.

  • Handball, two events.

  • Judo, 15 events.

  • Modern pentathlon, two events.

  • Rowing, 14 events.

  • Rugby sevens, two events.

  • Sailing, 10 events.

  • Shooting, 15 events.

  • Skateboarding, four events.

  • Sport climbing, four events.

  • Surfing, two events.

  • Table tennis, five events.

  • Taekwondo, eight events.

  • Tennis, five events.

  • Triathlon, three events.

  • Volleyball, two events in regular volleyball and two in beach volleyball.

  • Weightlifting, 10 events.

  • Wrestling, 12 events in freestyle and six in Greco-Roman.

How many nations are participating in the Paris Olympics?

Over 10,000 atheletes from 184 countries will participate in the Paris Olympics. Since, Russia and Belarus have been barred from competing, 45 athletes from these countries are participating as neutrals.

Paris Olympics full schedule

The Paris Olympics officially begin on July 26 and conclude on August 11. Since a lot of the events in the Olympics depend on the timing of their preceeding events, the schedule is always prone to change.

You can find the day-by-day detailed schedule HERE.

What are the venues for Paris Olympics?

The venues for this massive event have been categorised into three main areas: the Paris Area, the Île-de-France Area, and the rest of France. 35 venues will be used for the Games.

Interestingly, while all other events take place in Paris and around the city, the surfing action goes to Tahiti, which is part of French Polynesia, almost 10,000 miles away.

Paris Olympics List Of Venues

Archery

Les Invalides

Athletics

Track and field

Stade de France

Marathon

Hôtel de Ville - Esplanade des Invalides

Race walking

Trocadéro

Badminton

Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Basketball

Men's and women's

Bercy Arena

3x3

Parc Urbain la Concorde

Beach volleyball

Eiffel Tower Stadium

Boxing

Roland Garros

Breaking

Parc Urbain la Concorde

Canoe

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Cycling

Road cycling

Les Invalides - Pont Alexandre III (time trials)

Trocadéro - Trocadéro (men’s and women’s road races)

Cycling track

National Velodrome

Mountain biking

Elancourt Hill

BMX freestyle

Parc Urbain la Concorde

BMX racing

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium (inside the National Velodrome)

Diving

Aquatics Centre

Equestrian

Palace of Versailles

Fencing

Grand Palais

Field hockey

Yves du Manoir Stadium

Golf

Golf National

Gymnastics

Artistic gymnastics

Bercy Arena

Rhythmic gymnastics

Porte de la Chapelle Arena

Handball

Pierre Mauroy Stadium

Judo

Champ de Mars Arena

Modern pentathlon

Palace of Versailles

Rowing

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Rugby

Stade de France

Sailing

Marseille Marina

Shooting

Chateauroux Shooting Centre

Skateboarding

Parc Urbain la Concorde

Soccer

Bordeaux Stadium

Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium

Lyon Stadium

Marseille Stadium

Nantes Stadium

Nice Stadium

Parc des Princes

Sport climbing

Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue

Surfing

Tahiti Teahupo’o

Swimming

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena

Artistic swimming

Aquatics Centre

Marathon swimming

Pont Alexandre III

Table tennis

South Paris Arena

Taekwondo

Grand Palais

Tennis

Roland Garros

Triathlon

Pont Alexandre III - Pont Alexandre III

Volleyball

South Paris Arena

Weightlifting

South Paris Arena

Wrestling

Champ de Mars Arena

Motto Of Paris Olympics 2024

The motto of Paris Olympics is: "Games Wide Open" (French: Ouvrons grand les Jeux). The motto signifies the organisers' goal of hosting more inclusive, responsible, equal, and spectacular games.

Mascot of Paris Olympics 2024

The mascots for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 are the Phryges, two characters based on the Phrygian cap worn in France for centuries. It has been a symbol of freedom, of revolution, and of the French Republic itself.

How to watch the Paris Olympics 2024?

In India, Paris Olympics will be aired on Sports18 TV channels while live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.

