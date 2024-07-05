Paris Olympics 2024 All You Need To Know: Start Date, Events, Venues, Nations Participating, Where To Watch Live

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are just weeks away. The grandest sporting event in the world returns to the French capital of Paris for the third time in its storied history. (More Sports News)
The best of the best will be on show in Paris and the thirty-third edition of the prestigious Olympic Games will continue to carry forward the legacy of the event like its predecessors.
Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming Summer Games.
Paris Olympics Start Date
The Paris Olympics begin from July 26. However, some events start from July 24.
How many sporting events take place at Paris Olympics?
329 medal events will take place at the Paris Olympics across 32 sports. Break Dancing will be making its Olympic debut in Paris.
Aquatics, which consists of two events in artistic swimming, two in diving, two in marathon swimming, 35 in general swimming and two in water polo.
Archery, five events.
Athletics, 48 events.
Badminton, five events.
Basketball, consisting of two 5-on-5 events and two 3-on-3 events.
Boxing, 13 events.
Breaking, two events.
Canoeing, consisting of six slalom events and ten sprint events.
Cycling, consisting of two BMX freestyle events, two BMX racing events, two mountain biking events, four road cycling events and 12 track cycling events.
Equestrian, consisting of two events each in dressage, eventing and jumping.
Fencing, 12 events.
Field hockey, two events.
Football, aka soccer, two events.
Golf, two events.
Gymnastics, consisting of 14 artistic gymnastics events, two rhythmic gymnastics and two trampoline events.
Handball, two events.
Judo, 15 events.
Modern pentathlon, two events.
Rowing, 14 events.
Rugby sevens, two events.
Sailing, 10 events.
Shooting, 15 events.
Skateboarding, four events.
Sport climbing, four events.
Surfing, two events.
Table tennis, five events.
Taekwondo, eight events.
Tennis, five events.
Triathlon, three events.
Volleyball, two events in regular volleyball and two in beach volleyball.
Weightlifting, 10 events.
Wrestling, 12 events in freestyle and six in Greco-Roman.
How many nations are participating in the Paris Olympics?
Over 10,000 atheletes from 184 countries will participate in the Paris Olympics. Since, Russia and Belarus have been barred from competing, 45 athletes from these countries are participating as neutrals.
Paris Olympics full schedule
The Paris Olympics officially begin on July 26 and conclude on August 11. Since a lot of the events in the Olympics depend on the timing of their preceeding events, the schedule is always prone to change.
You can find the day-by-day detailed schedule HERE.
What are the venues for Paris Olympics?
The venues for this massive event have been categorised into three main areas: the Paris Area, the Île-de-France Area, and the rest of France. 35 venues will be used for the Games.
Interestingly, while all other events take place in Paris and around the city, the surfing action goes to Tahiti, which is part of French Polynesia, almost 10,000 miles away.
Paris Olympics List Of Venues
Archery
Les Invalides
Athletics
Track and field
Stade de France
Marathon
Hôtel de Ville - Esplanade des Invalides
Race walking
Trocadéro
Badminton
Porte de La Chapelle Arena
Basketball
Men's and women's
Bercy Arena
3x3
Parc Urbain la Concorde
Beach volleyball
Eiffel Tower Stadium
Boxing
Roland Garros
Breaking
Parc Urbain la Concorde
Canoe
Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
Cycling
Road cycling
Les Invalides - Pont Alexandre III (time trials)
Trocadéro - Trocadéro (men’s and women’s road races)
Cycling track
National Velodrome
Mountain biking
Elancourt Hill
BMX freestyle
Parc Urbain la Concorde
BMX racing
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium (inside the National Velodrome)
Diving
Aquatics Centre
Equestrian
Palace of Versailles
Fencing
Grand Palais
Field hockey
Yves du Manoir Stadium
Golf
Golf National
Gymnastics
Artistic gymnastics
Bercy Arena
Rhythmic gymnastics
Porte de la Chapelle Arena
Handball
Pierre Mauroy Stadium
Judo
Champ de Mars Arena
Modern pentathlon
Palace of Versailles
Rowing
Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
Rugby
Stade de France
Sailing
Marseille Marina
Shooting
Chateauroux Shooting Centre
Skateboarding
Parc Urbain la Concorde
Soccer
Bordeaux Stadium
Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium
Lyon Stadium
Marseille Stadium
Nantes Stadium
Nice Stadium
Parc des Princes
Sport climbing
Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue
Surfing
Tahiti Teahupo’o
Swimming
Swimming
Paris La Défense Arena
Artistic swimming
Aquatics Centre
Marathon swimming
Pont Alexandre III
Table tennis
South Paris Arena
Taekwondo
Grand Palais
Tennis
Roland Garros
Triathlon
Pont Alexandre III - Pont Alexandre III
Volleyball
South Paris Arena
Weightlifting
South Paris Arena
Wrestling
Champ de Mars Arena
Motto Of Paris Olympics 2024
The motto of Paris Olympics is: "Games Wide Open" (French: Ouvrons grand les Jeux). The motto signifies the organisers' goal of hosting more inclusive, responsible, equal, and spectacular games.
Mascot of Paris Olympics 2024
The mascots for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 are the Phryges, two characters based on the Phrygian cap worn in France for centuries. It has been a symbol of freedom, of revolution, and of the French Republic itself.
How to watch the Paris Olympics 2024?
In India, Paris Olympics will be aired on Sports18 TV channels while live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.