Other Sports

PM Modi Confident In Indian Contingent 'Olympic-Bound Athletes Will Make The Country Proud'

Indian sporting stars Neeraj Chopra, world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, and two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu virtually participated in PM Modi's pep talk to boost morale ahead of the Paris Olympic Games 2024

X/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indian athletes bound for the Paris Olympics. Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed confidence that India's Olympic-bound contingent will make the country proud and fulfill the aspirations of 1.4 billion people during his statement on Thursday. (More Sports News)

With a contingent of nearly 120 athletes, the Indian team sets its sights on surpassing its medal count from the Tokyo Games, where Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw victory was a highlight.

 "Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians," the Prime Minister posted on 'X' after meeting a large contingent of Paris-bound athletes that included shooters, archers, track and field athletes and support staff.

PM Modi met with a few Olympic-bound athletes in Delhi, including star shooter Manu Bhaker, Aishwary Tomar, and Anjum Moudgil. Also present were Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh.

Indian sporting stars Neeraj Chopra, world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen and  two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu virtually participated in this pep talk to boost morale.

Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra is the defending Olympic and world champion. - File
India At Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra To Lead Athletics Contingent - Check Full List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha were also present during the meet.

The PM shared images of himself with the athletes and support staff, which included badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and shooting sport high-performance director Pierre Beauchamp, among others.

Earlier in the day, the PM also welcomed the Rohit Sharma-led side, who clinched the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa last week. The team arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados, due to a category 4 hurricane.

Modi mentioned having a memorable conversation with the members of the T20 World Cup-winning team, discussing their journey at the recently-concluded ICC event in the USA and the Caribbean.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Washington Freedom Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 1st T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. Dindigul Dragons Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch DD Vs TGC Match 2
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Panama Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Euro 2024: Veteran Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Retires After Red Devils' Exit
  3. 'Big Shoes To Fill': Liverpool Coach Arne Slot Knows Replacing Jurgen Klopp Won't Be Easy
  4. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, CM Sarma Reviews Damages; 77 Wild Animals Dead | Latest Updates
  2. Exclusive Interview: Hem Mishra on Life, Activism, and Prison
  3. West Bengal: IAF Successfully Difuses Undetonated Bomb From World War II Found In Jhargram
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  5. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
World News
  1. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  2. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  3. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  4. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  5. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News July 5: Shiv Sena (Punjab) Leader Attacked With Sword In Ludhiana; PM Modi To Visit Russia From July 8 To 9
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Germany And Spain Goalless At Half-Time In UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final; Wimbledon Action Continues