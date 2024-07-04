Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra will spearhead the 28-member Indian athletics contingent at Paris Olympic Games 2024, starting July 26. (More Sports News)
The 26-year-old javelin throw superstar did not participate in the last Diamond League in Paris, so as to gear up for the quadrennial multi-sport extravaganza.
The athletics squad comprises 17 men and 11 women, with some other prominent names being Asian Games champions Avinash Sable, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji.
The 4x400m men's relay team, including Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh, which had left behind the USA team in one of the heats at the last World Championships, will also be followed with keen interest.
The track and field competition will be conducted at the Stade de France between August 1 and August 11.
World Athletics has introduced marathon race walk mixed-relay event, while men's 50km race walk has been excluded from the Olympics programme.
India Athletics Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
Men: Avinash Sable (3,000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Praveen Chithravel, Abulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump).
Women: Kiran Pahal (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Abha Khatua (shot put), Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR (4x400m relay), Prachi (4x400m), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/race walk mixed marathon).
