Orlando City SC Vs Necaxa Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

Orlando City SC up against Necaxa
Orlando City in must-win situation
How to watch details
Orlando City, from the Major League Soccer (MLS), take on Necaxa in Leagues Cup fixture on Thursday (IST) in the final group-stage fixture of the tournament. With both sides on the edge of qualification, this match could prove vital in shaping their knockout round hopes.
Orlanda defeated Atlas FC 3-1 in their previous Leagues Cup group fixture, after failing to beat Pumas UNAM in their group opener. The victory sees them level on points with Minnesota United. Orlando City must win and hope other results go their way.
As for Necaxa, they drew 2-2 to Inter Miami CF in their previous group encounter but their 3-1 victory in the opening game against Atlanta United, has kept them in the qualification hunt.
Orlando City SC vs Necaxa - Match Details
The Leagues Cup match between Orlando City and Necaxa will be played at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Kick-off timings are - 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the US. The match will be played on August 7, 2025 at 4:30am IST.
Orlando City SC vs Necaxa - Live Streaming
When is the Orlando City SC vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Orlando City SC vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, 7 August 2025 at Inter & Co Stadium. In India, the match will kick off at 4:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Orlando City SC vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Orlando City SC vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.