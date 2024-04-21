Football

On This Day In 2013, April 21: Luis Suarez Bites Branislav Ivanovic During Anfield Clash

Stoppage time was jam-packed with drama as the Liverpool forward sank his teeth into Branislav Ivanovic’s arm, but no action was taken by referee Kevin Friend, who missed the incident, and Suarez went on to rescue a point for the Reds with an equaliser against Chelsea in the final minute of added time

David%20Davies%2FPA
Luis Suarez was at the centre of several of the game’s key moments in an eventful afternoon at Anfield. Photo: David Davies/PA
On this day in 2013, Liverpool striker Luis Suarez attracted criticism after biting Branislav Ivanovic on the arm in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea. (More Football News)

The Uruguay international was at the centre of several of the game’s key moments in an eventful afternoon at Anfield.

Suarez conceded a penalty in the second-half for handling the ball in the box and Eden Hazard converted from the penalty spot.

Stoppage-time was jam-packed with drama as the Liverpool forward sank his teeth into Ivanovic’s arm, but no action was taken by referee Kevin Friend, who missed the incident, and Suarez went on to rescue a point for the Reds with an equaliser in the final minute of added time.

The forward apologised to Ivanovic on Twitter and through a statement issued on the Liverpool website, saying: “I am deeply sorry for my inexcusable behaviour earlier today during our match against Chelsea.

“I have issued an apology and have tried to contact Branislav Ivanovic to speak to him personally. I apologise also to my manager, playing colleagues and everyone at Liverpool for letting them down.”

Three days after the Chelsea game Suarez was hit with a 10-match ban for the bite after pleading guilty to a violent conduct charge.

It was not the first time Suarez had brought controversy to the club – he had been banned for eight matches the previous season after being found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra.

He also had a history of biting at former club Ajax, where he bit PSV Eindhoven midfielder Otman Bakkal and was handed a seven-match ban.

Suarez would go on to reoffend while on international duty for Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup, where he bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in their group stage clash.

