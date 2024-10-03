OFC 2-2 KBFC, ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters Settle For Draw After 4-Goal First Half

Four goals came in the first half and none in second as Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC had to settle for a draw in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on Thursday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
More to follow...
Four goals came in the first half and none in second as Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC had to settle for a draw in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on Thursday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar
Four goals came in the first half and none in second as Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC had to settle for a draw in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on Thursday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
More to follow...