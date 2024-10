Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL 2024-25 X/KeralaBlasters

Welcome to the live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC going on at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Kerala Blasters lead Odisha 9-7 in their head-to-head record. The Blasters come into the match after a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC while the Juggernauts earned their maiden win of season in their last outing against Jamshedpur FC. Both teams have just one win in three outings so far this season and this is a chance for the two sides to get another three points in their kitty. Follow live proceedings here

LIVE UPDATES