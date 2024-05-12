Football

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea: Cole Palmer 'One Of The Best In World' - Reece James

Palmer's assist means he has directly contributed to 31 goals in the Premier League this season, which is the joint-most in the division alongside Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Cole Palmer in action for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest
info_icon

Cole Palmer has been hailed as "one of the best in the world" by team-mate Reece James after playing his part in Chelsea's thrilling 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest. (More Football News)

England international Palmer superbly assisted Mykhailo Mudryk's early opener in Saturday's Premier League contest, before Willy Boly's swift leveller and Callum Hudson-Odoi's second-half curler put Forest in front.

Chelsea pulled off a remarkable late turnaround, however, as Raheem Sterling levelled up on 80 minutes and fellow substitute James assisted Nicolas Jackson's winner two minutes later at City Ground.

Palmer's assist means he has directly contributed to 31 goals in the Premier League this season, which is the joint-most in the division alongside Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Cole Palmer has thrived since swapping Manchester City for Chelsea. - Nigel French/PA
FA Cup SF, Man City Vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola Praises Cole Palmer As One Of The Players Of The Season

BY Stats Perform

Speaking to Sky Sports after the late win at Forest, captain James said: "Cole Palmer is one of the best in the world, I think personally.

"At [Manchester] City he didn't play as much as he would like but he has come here and taken the chance with both hands."

Palmer is just the fourth player in Premier League history to score 20 or more goals and provide 10 or more assists in his debut campaign for a club.

The others on that prestige list are Andrew Cole with Newcastle United in 1993-94, Jurgen Klinsmann with Tottenham in 1994-95 and Mohamed Salah with Liverpool in 2017-18.

The 22-year-old, stood alongside James, said of his colleague's comments: "I wouldn't go that far! But it's nice to hear. 

"It's all new to me. This is my first season playing properly in the league. It was a very important win and now we focus on the next one."

Mauricio Pochettino has not been impressed with speculation over his future at Chelsea - null
Pochettino Unfazed By Chelsea Job Speculation: Says It's Not The 'End Of The World' If He Leaves

BY Associated Press

Chelsea have now won three Premier League games in a row and are level on points with sixth-place Newcastle United.

Since Boxing Day, only Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have picked up more points than Chelsea's 35 in the Premier League, while only leaders City have suffered fewer defeats.

James, who was making his return from a five-month absence, added: "We learn every day. 

"We're still young but we are improving and we're coming strong at the end of the season. Slowly but surely we are finding our feet and reaching a level."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village
  2. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
  3. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  4. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  5. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
Entertainment News
  1. From 'The Good Bad Mother' To 'Hi Bye, Mama': 5 K-Dramas On Netflix To Binge-Watch This Mother's Day
  2. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  3. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  4. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  5. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
Sports News
  1. James Anderson Open To England Coaching Role After Test Retirement Decision
  2. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Seal Playoff Place With Win Over Mumbai Indians - Data Debrief
  3. Pochettino Reiterates Desire To Stay At Chelsea As Improved Form Continues
  4. Crystal Palace Star Michael Olise Would Have Hit 20 Goals Without Injuries: Joachim Andersen
  5. Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea: Cole Palmer 'One Of The Best In World' - Reece James
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  2. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  3. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
  4. Forgot Mother’s Day? Here’s A Complete Guide For Your Last Minute Preps And Gift Ideas!
  5. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail