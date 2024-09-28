Football

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Fulham: Marco Silva Delighted With Raul Jimenez Form As Cottagers' Good Run Continues

The Mexican has struggled for regular goals since a serious head injury he suffered playing for Wolves against Arsenal in November 2020

Marco-Silva
Marco Silva looks on during Fulham's match against Nottingham Forest
info_icon

Fulham boss Marco Silva is delighted to see Raul Jimenez back to his best, after his 50th Premier League goal gave them all three points against Nottingham Forest. (More Football News)

But Jimenez, who joined Fulham in July 2023, has started this season superbly and has now scored three goals in three successive matches, and he proved the difference against Forest with a well-dispatched penalty.

Silva told BBC Sport: “It's great to see him back at that level again after that bad incident when he was at Wolves. It was tough for him to come back.

"In an important moment of his career, when he was struggling for goals, we showed trust in him, and believed in him. He got used to scoring before the incident but we trusted him.

“From the first moment at this club he showed his hard work and his quality. It's nice to see him score and be decisive for us."

Silva also revealed that Jimenez had apologised for taking the ball off designated penalty taker Andreas Pereira prior to scoring from the spot.

He told Premier League Productions: “Pereira was the penalty taker for the moment. It is not Andreas' fault but it is clearly the fault of Raul.

Raul Jimenez celebrates his goal against Nottingham Forest. - null
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Fulham: Raul Jimenez Penalty Gives Cottagers Win At City Ground

BY Stats Perform

"It is already decided. It is already sorted. It is not going to happen again. Has Raul apologised? Yes. He had to because he knows the rules and how important discipline is in our squad."

Jimenez is now just four goals away from Javier Hernandez's record as the most prolific Mexican player in Premier League history.

He said: "Yes, why not break records and set new ones. He [Hernandez] was a very good player in English football and now it's my time and I want to keep scoring.

“The most important thing is the three points. It's early in the season, and we have a long way to go, but being there is good for us. We want to make history for Fulham and know we can achieve more."

Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo admitted his side were not at their best, though they still had chances to get back into the match, as they fell to their first defeat of the season.

“Not the best game from us,” Nuno said to BBC Sport. “But we still created near the end and had opportunities to score, we have to bounce back in the next one.

“I’m disappointed for the fans – we are sad, but we have to go again.”

Nuno refused to be drawn on the penalty decision, with VAR intervening after an infringement between Murillo and Pereira, replays showing the defender scraped his studs along the latter’s calf.

He said: “If we start speaking about the referees, I don’t know if it’s the best thing. I hope they improve. I don’t want to go much further than that.”

