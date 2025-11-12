Norway Vs Estonia Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch NOR Vs EST Match

NOR take on EST in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match
Haaland will be raring to go against the Estonia side
The match will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion
Erling Haaland and Norway will be looking to book their tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they prepare for the clash against Estonia football team on Thursday, November 13. The match will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion.
Haaland & co have been in prime form and will look to continue with the same against Estonia. The Manchester City forward has scored 14 goals for his club and is looking to add more on the international front too.
Norway Vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Match Details
Location: Oslo, Norway
Stadium: Ullevaal Stadion
Date: Thursday, November 13
Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. IST
Norway Vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: H2H
Total matches: 9
Norway won: 5
Estonia won: 2
Draws: 2
Norway Vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When and where will Norway Vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, be played?
The Norway Vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be held at the Ullevaal Stadion, on Thursday, Nov 13. Kick-off will be at 10:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Norway Vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in India?
The Norway Vs Estonia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Similarly, one can live stream the same on the SonyLiv app and website.