Football

Newcastle Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Howe Hopes Victory Lifts Spirits After Securing Spot In Cup QFs

Howe's side were beaten 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday, and the head coach was pleased with his players' response against the same opposition three days on

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Eddie-Howe
Howe was thrilled with Newcastle's pressing against Chelsea
info_icon

Eddie Howe hopes Newcastle United "feel a bit better about themselves" after booking their place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea. (More Sports News)

The Magpies claimed only their second victory in seven matches across all competitions, with Alexander Isak and an Axel Disasi own goal sending them through to the last eight.

Howe's side were beaten 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday, and the head coach was pleased with his players' response against the same opposition three days on.

"[A] really good performance tonight, especially in the first half," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. 

"We got our pressing attitude bang on and got a lot of regains high up the pitch, which is where the first goal came from. [I am] delighted with the contribution from the whole squad.

"You always learn from every game and try to put things into practice in the next match. I just felt there was a better feel in our out of possession delivery tonight. We were much better on the details and turning the regains into chances going forwards.

"[In the] second half, it wasn't an easy game to manage. They were bringing on some good players from the bench to add to the quality they already had on the pitch, but I thought we defended really well.

"This place is an amazing venue to play in and that was shown again tonight. Sold out, great atmosphere, good performance and I hope everyone feels a bit better about themselves now."

Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered only their second defeat in 11 games across all competitions, but Enzo Maresca was impressed by what he saw from the visitors, who had an xG of 1.97 over the 90 minutes at St James' Park.

"I think it worked if we analysed the performance. If we analysed the result, it didn't work," he told reporters during his post-match press conference.

"For 20 minutes until their goal, we were in control of the game. In the last 10 minutes of the first half, we had two clear-cut chances but didn't score. In the second half, we were in control of the game.

"We lost the goals because of 10 minutes. For the rest, we were quite good. We did very well tonight, but there are many things we can do better."

Brentford await Newcastle in the next round after the Magpies made the quarter-finals for a fourth time in the last five seasons.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: Will Andre Russell Leave Kolkata Knight Riders?
  2. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 1st Unofficial Test: Doggett Bags Six As Australia Bowl India Out For 107 In Mackay
  3. WPL 2025: UP Warriorz Trade Danni Wyatt-Hodge To Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  4. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh Regain Momentum, Reach 151/8 After Early Wicket Collapse
  5. India-A Vs Australia-A Toss Update, 1st Unofficial Test: AUS-A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Newcastle Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Howe Hopes Victory Lifts Spirits After Securing Spot In Cup QFs
  2. Extremadura 0-4 Girona, Copa Del Rey: Bojan Miovski's Brace Helps Injury-hit Visitors Into Next Round
  3. Ipswich Town Vs Leicester City, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, H2H, Match Prediction
  4. Juventus 2-2 Parma, Serie A: Timothy Weah Rescues Point As Hosts Suffer Setback In Title Race
  5. Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Guardiola Laments Injury Issues For EFL Cup Loss
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Weather: Diwali Eve Records Second Hottest Day This October; Air Quality 'Very Poor'
  2. Flight Bomb Threats: Man Behind E-Mails Operates From Delhi; New Rules Focus On Social Media, Geopolitics
  3. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  4. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  5. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  2. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  3. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know