Wolves 3-4 Chelsea, EFL Cup 2025-26: Blues Seal Quarter-Final Spot In Seven-Goal Thriller At Molineux

Chelsea got their third four minutes before the break, with Santos pouncing on another Wolves mistake to set up Estevao, who chipped Jose Sa with a stunning effort

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jamie Gittens
Chelsea's match-winner Jamie Gittens
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea edged out struggling Wolves in seven-goal thriller

  • Blues lost Liam Delap through second yellow in the second-half

  • Wolves are yet to win in the Premier League this season

Chelsea edged into the EFL Cup quarter-final, piling more misery on struggling Wolves with a 4-3 win at Molineux on Wednesday.

It took Andrey Santos just five minutes to open the scoring; Jamie Gittens intercepted a poor touch before shrugging off his marker and laying it off to the Brazilian, who slotted his effort into the bottom-right corner.

Just 10 minutes later, Wolves were carved open again. Gittens beat Matt Doherty for pace down the left before squaring it across goal to Tyrique George, who was left with a simple tap-in into an empty net.

Chelsea got their third four minutes before the break, with Santos pouncing on another Wolves mistake to set up Estevao, who chipped Jose Sa with a stunning effort.

Tolu Arokodare headed wide on the stroke of half-time but pulled Wolves' first goal back in the 48th minute, racing in behind Chelsea's centre-backs to pick out the bottom-right corner with his strike across goal.

Wolves continued to push, with Jorgen Strand Larsen seeing his scuffed volley tipped wide by Jorgensen, before a long throw-in caused problems, with David Moller Wolfe getting the telling touch.

Liam Delap, on his return from injury, saw red just 25 minutes after his 61st-minute introduction, receiving two bookings for catching an opponent with a raised elbow during aerial challenges.

Related Content
Related Content

Despite being a man down, Gittens looked to have secured the victory for Chelsea, putting his laces through an excellent strike that went in off the post in the 89th minute. Wolfe, however, set up a nervy ending with his deflected looping effort two minutes later, but Wolves could not find an equaliser.

Data Debrief: Chelsea put on the ropes

Wolves are yet to win in the Premier League this season, but they certainly put up a fight to continue their EFL Cup journey, though their second-half comeback fell just short.

Chelsea won 6-0 the last time these sides met in the competition in September 2012, and after racking up eight shots in the first half, scoring with all three on target, it looked like that scoreline was on the cards again.

The Blues finished the game with 2.41 expected goals (xG) from 11 shots, with 2.08 of that coming in the first half, while Wolves had 1.23 xG from their 15 attempts.

Chelsea held out, though, ensuring they did not miss out on the quarter-finals for the second consecutive season, while ending their hosts' seven-game winning streak at home in the EFL Cup.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 SF 1: SA-W Beat ENG-W By 125 Runs, Enter Final

  2. Laura Woolvaardt Becomes First SA And Youngest Ever To Score 5000 W-ODI Runs; Check List Of Records

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Highlights: AFG Beat ZIM By 53 Runs To Gain 1-0 Lead In the 3 Match Series

  4. Rohit Sharma Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter For The First Time In His Career

  5. Kolkata Knight Riders Superfan Hoists Team Flag At Everest Base Camp

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  2. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  3. The Caste Equation In Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections

  4. Caste, Controversy And Clickbait: Bihar’s 2025 Election Turns Into A Social Media Battlefield

  5. Bihar Polls: Lalu Wants Son As CM, Sonia Her Son As PM but Posts Not Vacant, Says Amit Shah

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  2. Israel Strikes In Gaza Kill At Least 90; US Affirms Ceasefire Holds

  3. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  4. Pakistan Says Talks with Afghan Taliban on Cross-Border Terrorism Failed

  5. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’