Netherlands Vs Hungary Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch

Check out below the details for the Netherlands vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 game

UEFA Nations League Soccer Hungary Vs Netherlands photo gallery_Andras Schafer
Nations League Soccer: Hungary's Andras Schafer, left, tries to tackle Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Netherlands and Hungary are set to clash in a highly crucial game in League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League.

Netherlands and Hungary both have five points from four matches so far with only Goal Difference separating the two sides in the standings. The winner of this game will do a huge favour of their chances to advance to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

In their last match, Hungary had defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 while Netherlands had lost 1-0 to group leaders Germany in their last outing.

Netherlands had fought from a goal and a man down to earn a 1-1 draw against Hungary in the previous group game between the two teams last month. The Dutch would look for a better performance while the Hungarians will aim to carry on their winning form.

Check out below the details for the Netherlands vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 game.

Netherlands vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 - Live Streaming Details

When is the Netherlands Vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The Netherlands Vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, 17 November at 1:15 AM IST.

Where is the Netherlands Vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The Netherlands Vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Netherlands Vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Netherlands Vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.

