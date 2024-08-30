Nations League: Romelu Lukaku Omitted From Belgium Squad Ahead Of Clashes Against France And Israel

Romelu Lukaku has been omitted from Belgium's squad for their Nations League fixtures against Israel and France next month. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Lukaku is the Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer with 85 goals in 119 senior appearances, with 10 of those coming at major tournaments (Euros/World Cup).
However, he failed to score at either the 2022 World Cup or Euro 2024, with Domenico Tedesco's team slipping to a last-16 exit versus France at the latter competition.
Lukaku was unable to get on the scoresheet despite attempting 11 shots worth 1.7 expected goals (xG) – the highest value of any player who failed to net at the tournament.
Lukaku was reunited with his former Inter boss Antonio Conte as he joined Napoli on a permanent deal earlier this week, but he will not be involved when Belgium open their 2024-25 Group A2 campaign on September 6.
In his absence, RB Leipzig's Lois Openda, Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere and Borussia Dortmund youngster Julien Duranville – who has received his first senior call-up – are the candidates to lead the line.
Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, is still absent as his long-running dispute with Tedesco continues.
Earlier this month, the Real Madrid goalkeeper announced on social media that he will not represent Belgium while Tedesco remains at the helm, having walked out of a training camp in 2023 following a dispute over the team's captaincy.
Full Belgium squad: Koen Casteels (Al Qadsiah), Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Zeno Debast (Sporting CP), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Koni De Winter (Genoa), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta) Orel Mangala (Lyon), Arthur Vermeeren (RB Leipzig), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan), Arne Engels (Augsburg), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Johan Bakayoko (PSV), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund).