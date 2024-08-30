Football

Nations League: Romelu Lukaku Omitted From Belgium Squad Ahead Of Clashes Against France And Israel

Lukaku is the Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer with 85 goals in 119 senior appearances, with 10 of those coming at major tournaments (Euros/World Cup)

Romelu Lukaku Belgium National Football Team Nations League
Romelu Lukaku.
info_icon

Romelu Lukaku has been omitted from Belgium's squad for their Nations League fixtures against Israel and France next month. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Lukaku is the Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer with 85 goals in 119 senior appearances, with 10 of those coming at major tournaments (Euros/World Cup).

However, he failed to score at either the 2022 World Cup or Euro 2024, with Domenico Tedesco's team slipping to a last-16 exit versus France at the latter competition.

Lukaku was unable to get on the scoresheet despite attempting 11 shots worth 1.7 expected goals (xG) – the highest value of any player who failed to net at the tournament.

Matthijs de Ligt, in pic, was together with Noussair Mazraoui at Ajax, where they played under Erik ten Hag before being reunited at Bayern Munich. - null
Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils

BY Stats Perform

Lukaku was reunited with his former Inter boss Antonio Conte as he joined Napoli on a permanent deal earlier this week, but he will not be involved when Belgium open their 2024-25 Group A2 campaign on September 6.

In his absence, RB Leipzig's Lois Openda, Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere and Borussia Dortmund youngster Julien Duranville – who has received his first senior call-up – are the candidates to lead the line.

Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, is still absent as his long-running dispute with Tedesco continues.

Earlier this month, the Real Madrid goalkeeper announced on social media that he will not represent Belgium while Tedesco remains at the helm, having walked out of a training camp in 2023 following a dispute over the team's captaincy.

Full Belgium squad: Koen Casteels (Al Qadsiah), Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Zeno Debast (Sporting CP), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Koni De Winter (Genoa), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta) Orel Mangala (Lyon), Arthur Vermeeren (RB Leipzig), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan), Arne Engels (Augsburg), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Johan Bakayoko (PSV), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Falter As Hosts Look To Cash In At Lord's
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. Nations League: Romelu Lukaku Omitted From Belgium Squad Ahead Of Clashes Against France And Israel
  2. UCL 2024-25 Draw: Ronaldo, Buffon In Attendance In Monaco - In Pics
  3. La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas
  4. Durand Cup 2024: Cummings, Colaco, Guillermo Set To Face-Off In Historic 133rd Final
  5. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India's GDP Grows By 6.7 Percent, Lowest In 5 Quarters: Govt Data
  2. TV Somanathan Takes Over As Cabinet Secretary
  3. Chirag Paswan Rubbishes Rumours of Rift With BJP, Says 'I'm Inseparable From PM Modi For As Long As...'
  4. 'Don't Consider 7 Out Of 12 Attempts': Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar To Delhi HC; Cites Disability
  5. No More 2-Hour Friday Namaz Break In Assam Assembly; CM Sarma Calls It 'Historic Decision'
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin