Matthijs de Ligt believes his relationship with Noussair Mazraoui will benefit Manchester United's defence this season. (More Football News)
De Ligt and Mazraoui joined United in a double signing worth up to £60million from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
The two defenders were also together at Ajax, where they played under Erik ten Hag before being reunited in Germany.
The manager confirmed on Thursday that both players would be in the squad for the Red Devils' Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday, and De Ligt is looking forward to developing their partnership further.
"What can I tell you about Nous? He is an amazing guy, an amazing player," De Ligt said in an interview with the club's media channels.
"I've known him already for a long time, I think around 10 years now. There's a reason we always come together, like before in Ajax, then at Bayern Munich, now at Manchester United.
"I think it is a special relationship, and I'm really happy and glad that he's also going to be here, and I think we can help each other a lot."
United struggled with injuries last season, particularly among their defenders, as they fielded 14 different centre-back pairings throughout the campaign.
The club confirmed on Tuesday that Luke Shaw will miss the start of the new season with a calf injury, which Ten Hag has described as "short-term".
Leny Yoro, who is set to be out for three months, also joined earlier in the transfer window, while Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both went in the opposite direction.
And the current overhaul is part of what drew the 25-year-old to the club.
"I actually really like the project," he added. "It's always nice to go somewhere and to feel that you're part of a new project, to feel that you're part of something new.
"Hopefully, myself and the other players that are coming this summer can give a great piece to the next history of Manchester United and to get the club back to where it belongs: on top."