Football

Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils

Manchester United, meanwhile, confirmed on Tuesday that Luke Shaw will miss the start of the new season with a calf injury, which boss Erik ten Hag has described as "short-term"

Manchester-United-defender-Matthijs-de-Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt, in pic, was together with Noussair Mazraoui at Ajax, where they played under Erik ten Hag before being reunited at Bayern Munich.
info_icon

Matthijs de Ligt believes his relationship with Noussair Mazraoui will benefit Manchester United's defence this season. (More Football News)

De Ligt and Mazraoui joined United in a double signing worth up to £60million from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The two defenders were also together at Ajax, where they played under Erik ten Hag before being reunited in Germany.

The manager confirmed on Thursday that both players would be in the squad for the Red Devils' Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday, and De Ligt is looking forward to developing their partnership further.

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho (left) celebrates a goal in the FA Community Shield. - Photo: AP/David Cliff
Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUN Vs FUL On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"What can I tell you about Nous? He is an amazing guy, an amazing player," De Ligt said in an interview with the club's media channels.

"I've known him already for a long time, I think around 10 years now. There's a reason we always come together, like before in Ajax, then at Bayern Munich, now at Manchester United.

"I think it is a special relationship, and I'm really happy and glad that he's also going to be here, and I think we can help each other a lot."

United struggled with injuries last season, particularly among their defenders, as they fielded 14 different centre-back pairings throughout the campaign.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that Luke Shaw will miss the start of the new season with a calf injury, which Ten Hag has described as "short-term".

Leny Yoro, who is set to be out for three months, also joined earlier in the transfer window, while Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both went in the opposite direction.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag - null
Manchester United Vs Fulham, Premier League Preview: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Convert Shield Pain Into Gain

BY Stats Perform

And the current overhaul is part of what drew the 25-year-old to the club.

"I actually really like the project," he added. "It's always nice to go somewhere and to feel that you're part of a new project, to feel that you're part of something new.

"Hopefully, myself and the other players that are coming this summer can give a great piece to the next history of Manchester United and to get the club back to where it belongs: on top."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL
  2. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  3. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
  5. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: Jason Holder In Rescue As Windies Trail By 63 Runs After Stumps On Day 1
Football News
  1. Real Betis 1-1 Girona, La Liga: A Goal To Remember For Gabriel Misehouy - Data Debrief
  2. Newcastle Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  3. Lamine Yamal's Father Stabbed In Mataro Attack, Four Arrested
  4. Everton Vs Brighton Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Serie A 2024-25 Season Preview: Top Five Things To Know Amid Managerial Mayhem In Italy
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 12-Hour Bandh In Bengal, Delhi RDAs' Protest March Today As Stir Expands; IMA's Mega Strike Tomorrow
  2. EC To Announce Schedule Of Assembly Elections At 3 PM Today: Reports
  3. The Many Rapes Of India's Transgender Citizens
  4. The Freedom To Bleed Is True Independence
  5. ISRO To Launch 3rd And Final Flight Of SSLV-03 From Sriharikota Today | Watch LIVE
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  2. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  3. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  4. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  5. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
World News
  1. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  2. Biden, Brazil President Support Redo Of Venezuela Presidential Vote
  3. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Second Large Quake To Hit Island In A Day
  4. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Sweden Confirms First Case Of More Contagious Variant After Africa
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign