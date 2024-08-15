Football

Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUN Vs FUL On TV And Online

The EPL 2024/25 is here and kicks-off with the Red Devils welcoming Marco Silva's Fulham at Old Trafford. Here are the live streaming, timing and other details

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford
Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho (left) celebrates a goal in the FA Community Shield. Photo: AP/David Cliff
info_icon

Erik ten Hag has spent yet another fortune of the Club owners' money on incomings as they look to build up on the FA Cup win of last season and put on a concrete PL title charge as the new season of English Premier League gets underway at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

The Red Devils welcome Fulham, who themselves have built a defiant squad with the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe amongst others.

Manchester United have added the likes of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in their squad.

Last season, the Cottagers inflicted more pain on the Dutch manager when they won 2-1 at the same venue.

Predicted Starting XIs:

Manchester United:

Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Fulham:

Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Smith Rowe; Muniz

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. - null
Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Contract With 'Best Moments Still To Come'

BY Stats Perform

When is the Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Football Match?

The Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 football match will be played at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 17 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the the Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Football Match?

The Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 football match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Moreover, the live streaming of the Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says India Will Not Host WC Amidst Bangladesh Turmoil
  2. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  4. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  5. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
Football News
  1. Spain Forward Lamine Yamal's Father Hospitalised After Being Stabbed In Barcelona: Report
  2. Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Gets Debut Goal As Los Blancos Win Super Cup
  3. Wayne Rooney Gets First Win As Plymouth Argyle Boss, Middlesbrough Dump Leeds United Out Of EFL Cup
  4. Jude Bellingham Describes Kylian Mbappe As Perfect Team-Mate After Debut Goal
  5. Newcastle United Drawn Away To Nottingham Forest In EFL Cup Second Round
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  3. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  4. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Independence Day LIVE: Celebrations Take Place Across India; J&K LG Addresses 'Terrorism' Issue
  2. Rulers Today Encouraging Divisive Thinking, Says Kharge During I-Day Speech At Congress HQ
  3. 'Will Create 75,000 New Medical Seats In Next 5 Years': PM Modi
  4. From Ramparts Of Red Fort, PM Modi Makes 'Secular Civil Code', 'One Nation One Election' Pitch In I-Day Address
  5. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
Entertainment News
  1. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  3. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  4. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  5. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. 3 Years Of Taliban Rule In Afghanistan - Recalling The Fall Of Kabul
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Declares Emergency In Another Region; Kyiv Says Advance Into Kursk 'Going Well'
  3. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  4. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  5. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign