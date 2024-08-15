Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUN Vs FUL On TV And Online

Erik ten Hag has spent yet another fortune of the Club owners' money on incomings as they look to build up on the FA Cup win of last season and put on a concrete PL title charge as the new season of English Premier League gets underway at Old Trafford. (More Football News)
The Red Devils welcome Fulham, who themselves have built a defiant squad with the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe amongst others.
Manchester United have added the likes of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in their squad.
Last season, the Cottagers inflicted more pain on the Dutch manager when they won 2-1 at the same venue.
Manchester United:
Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee
Fulham:
Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Smith Rowe; Muniz
The Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 football match will be played at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 17 at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the the Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Football Match?
The Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 football match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Moreover, the live streaming of the Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.