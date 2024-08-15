Bruno Fernandes has signed a new Manchester United contract and believes his "best moments" for the Premier League giants are "still to come". (More Football News)
Fernandes joined United from Sporting CP in January 2020 for an initial fee of around £47million (€55m) and was an instant hit at Old Trafford.
The Portugal international scored 12 goals from midfield in that first COVID-hit campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before netting 28 across all competitions in his first full season in England.
Fernandes has gone on to tally 79 goals in 234 games for United, contributing 67 assists while creating more chances in the Premier League than any other player since his signing in 2020.
Having helped United to win the EFL Cup and return to the Champions League in 2022-23, Fernandes was named captain by Erik ten Hag at the start of last season.
It proved a difficult campaign for the Red Devils but ended with Fernandes in inspired form as his side beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final, securing silverware and European football once again.
Now, on the eve of a new Premier League season, Fernandes has committed his future to United, agreeing a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2027 with the option of a further year.
It has been reported the new terms will bring his salary in line with United's top earners.
Fernandes' performances have more than justified that status, yet he is confident United fans will see even more from both he and the team in the coming years.
"Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United," Fernandes told the club's media channels.
"I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.
"I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley.
"But I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.
"From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead.
"I can see how positive the future is going to be, and I am relishing leading this team forward."