Napoli 0-3 Atalanta, Serie A: Gasperini Plays Down Scudetto Talk Despite Dominating Win

Gian Piero Gasperini played down talk of Atalanta competing for the Scudetto despite their 3-0 humbling of Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday. (More Football News)
Atalanta triumphed 3-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with Ademola Lookman scoring a first-half brace before Mateo Retegui made the points safe for La Dea.
They are now up to third in the table, just three points behind leaders Napoli and two adrift of reigning champions Inter in second.
Gasperini's team have been tipped to challenge for the title after inflicting Antonio Conte's first three-goal defeat in a home Serie A match since 2009, but he is simply taking things one game at a time.
"There are still 27 matches to go, and if you see Atalanta as winning the Scudetto I respect your opinion," he told reporters.
"However all the games are different, I don't know if we will always manage to have such a strong structure.
"If we manage to widen the circle a bit with other players we will progress but we will see further on."
Gasperini added integrating Atalanta's new players will be key, given the rigours of combining a title push with a potential Champions League run.
"The core of the team is very strong because last year we faced the Europa League and secured a Champions League spot, playing every three days," he said.
"We lost Koop [Teun Koopmeiners] but we've brought in several players, with Retegui adapting the quickest.
"How well we can integrate these new players will determine our competitiveness."
Vice-captain Marten de Roon echoed those sentiments, saying: "Our team achieved a great result, we showed that we are at a high level.
"We are not thinking about the Scudetto yet, it is a word very far from our objective. We must remain humble; at the end of the championship we will see where we get to.
"We have a very clear way of playing, always pressing high to keep the attackers high."