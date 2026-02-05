Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Semi-Final Berth At Stake As Bergamo Meet I Bianconeri

Juventus will take on Atalanta in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia 2025-26 at the New Balance Arena stadium in Italy on February 5. X/Juventus

Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Score, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the quarter-final match between I Bianconeri and Bergamo at the New Balance Arena stadium in Italy. Atalanta BC and Juventus go head to head in a tantalising Coppa Italia quarter-final clash in Bergamo on Thursday evening, with a semi-final place at stake. Renewing a rivalry that saw Juventus lift the trophy at Atalanta’s expense last year, both sides arrive in confident mood after recent domestic upturns, setting the stage for a high-stakes cup encounter. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

6 Feb 2026, 01:37:28 am IST Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Kick Off! We are underway in the first half, and Juventus have started brightly. Khéphren Thuram had an early chance from the centre of the box but missed to the right, set up by Francisco Conceição. Moments later, Manuel Locatelli tried a right-footed effort from outside the box, only to see it blocked, again following a clever assist from Conceicao.

6 Feb 2026, 01:21:01 am IST Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Bergamo Starting XI In campo così per #AtalantaJuve 📝



Our starting XI to face Juventus 📝#CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #GoAtalantaGo ⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/n88MLuj7Ha — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) February 5, 2026

6 Feb 2026, 01:19:13 am IST Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Bianconeri Starting XI ✍🏻 Your 1️⃣1️⃣ players selected by Spalletti for tonight's big game 📜🏆#AtalantaJuve #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa pic.twitter.com/PMD46bS5BZ — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) February 5, 2026

6 Feb 2026, 01:11:50 am IST Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Match Details! Match: Atalanta vs Juventus

Date: 5 Feb 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Venue: New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy