Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Score, Coppa Italia Quarter-Final: Semi-Final Berth At Stake As Bergamo Meet I Bianconeri

Kick Off!
We are underway in the first half, and Juventus have started brightly. Khéphren Thuram had an early chance from the centre of the box but missed to the right, set up by Francisco Conceição. Moments later, Manuel Locatelli tried a right-footed effort from outside the box, only to see it blocked, again following a clever assist from Conceicao.
Bergamo Starting XI
Bianconeri Starting XI
Match Details!
Match: Atalanta vs Juventus
Date: 5 Feb 2026
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Venue: New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy
Welcome!
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the quarter-final clash between Atalanta and Juventus in Coppa Italia 2025-26 at the New Balance Arena stadium in Italy. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.