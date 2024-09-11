Football

Mumbai City FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know

The Islanders have won the ISL League Shield and the ISL Cup twice, and all of it coming in the last four seasons

ISL Final 2023-24
ISL Final: Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

Mumbai City FC are one among the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Super League with four titles in their kitty. (More Football News)

The Mumbai-based franchise won the ISL League Shield and the ISL Cup twice, and all of it coming in the last four seasons.

The Islanders will enter the 2024-25 season as the defending Cup winners, after they beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final in Kolkata. 

Pert Kratky will again be in charge, having already won a trophy, and this time, for his first full season, with a solid pre-season in the bag.

They will kick-off their campaign against MBSG on September 13, in the opening match of the season.

Mumbai City FC's new jersey in front of Gateway of India. - Photo: X | Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC Join Hands With Etihad Airways, Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mumbai City FC ISL Previous Finishes

2014 - 7th place

2015 - 6th place 

2016 - 1st place (lost in semis)

2017-18 - 7th place 

2018-19 - 3rd place

2019-20 - 5th place

2020-21 - League Shield Winners

2021-22 - 5th place

2022-23 - 1st place (lost in semis)

2023-24 - 2nd place (ISL Cup Winners)

Mumbai City FC New Signings And Transfers

Transfer Ins

Thaer Krouma (Re-joined Mumbai City FC)

Supratim Das (Joined from Reliance Foundation Young Champs) 

Hitesh Sharma (On loan from Odisha FC) 

Hardik Bhatt (Joined from Rajasthan United) 

Sahil Panwar (Joined from Odisha FC)

Nikolaos Karelis (Joined from Panetolikos GFS)

Daniel Lalhlimpuia (Joined from Punjab FC) 

Jon Toral (Joined from OFI Crete FC)

Jeremy Manzorro (Joined from Jamshedpur FC) 

Jayesh Rane (Joined from Bengaluru FC) 

TP Rehenesh (Joined from Jamshedpur FC) 

Noufal P.N (Joined from Gokulam Kerala) 

Brandon Fernandes (Joined from FC Goa) 

Transfer Outs

Amey Ranawade (Out on Loan to Odisha FC) 

Apuia (Joined Mohun Bagan SG) 

Gurkirat Singh (End of Contract) 

Jakub Vojtus (End of Contract)

Mohammad Nawaz (End of Contract) 

Naocha Singh (End of Contract) 

Bhaskar Singh (End of Contract)

Rowllin Borges (End of Contract) 

Tondomba Singh (End of Contract) 

Alberto Noguera (End of Contract) 

Vinit Rai (End of Contract) 

Jorge Pereyra Diaz (End of Contract) 

Rahul Bheke (End of Contract) 

Mumbai City FC Updated Squad

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, TP Rehnesh, Ahan Prakash

Defenders: Mehtab Singh, Thaer Krouma, Tiri, Valpuia, Nathan Asher Rodrigues, Halen Nongtdu, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahil Panwar, Hardik Bhatt.

Midfielders: Yoell van Nieff, Jayesh Rane, Franklin Robin Nazareth, Hitesh Sharma, Gyamar Nikum, Noufal P.N, Jon Toral, Brandon Fernandes, Jeremy Manzoro.

Forwards: Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh, Nikolas Karelis, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Ayush Chhikara

Mumbai City FC Fixtures List

Indian Super League 2024-25 Live Streaming

The Indian Super League 2024-25 season will be telecast live on the Sports18 network, while it will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

