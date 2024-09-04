Football

Mumbai City FC Join Hands With Etihad Airways, Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal

mumbai city fc x etihad airways twiter X
Mumbai City FC's new jersey in front of Gateway of India. Photo: X | Mumbai City FC
Etihad Airways has been unveiled as the official Front-of-Shirt Sponsor for Mumbai City FC in a multi-year partnership beginning with the 2024-25 season. This record-breaking deal aligns with Mumbai City FC's growing stature as one of the country's top-performing professional sports teams. (More Football News)

The Etihad Airways logo will feature prominently on the match shirts and training kits of Mumbai City FC's first and youth teams from the 2024-25 season onwards.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are incredibly happy to bring Etihad on board as our Official Front-of-Shirt Sponsor. Both Etihad and Mumbai City are proud to represent resilient global cities that balance tradition with modernity."

Mumbai City FC, founded in August 2014, competes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and has become a formidable force in Indian football. The club, affectionately known as "The Islanders," is the only team in India to achieve the unique double of winning both the ISL League and the ISL Cup in the 2020-21 season. The club has also clinched the ISL League Shield in 2022-23 and the ISL Cup in 2023-24, bringing their total to four major trophies.

On the continental stage, Mumbai City FC made history by competing in the AFC Champions League in the 2022 and 2023-24 seasons, becoming the first Indian club to register wins in Asia’s premier club competition.

Since November 2019, Mumbai City FC has been part of the City Football Group (CFG), joining a family of global football clubs that includes Manchester City FC, New York City FC, and Melbourne City FC, among others. The club is co-owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and businessman Bimal Parekh.

The defending champions of ISL, Mumbai City FC will kickstart their campaign for the new season with a match against Mohun Bagan on Friday, 13th September at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

