Mumbai City FC Join Hands With Etihad Airways, Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal

Mumbai City FC, founded in August 2014, competes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and has become a formidable force in Indian football. The club, affectionately known as "The Islanders," is the only team in India to achieve the unique double of winning both the ISL League and the ISL Cup in the 2020-21 season. The club has also clinched the ISL League Shield in 2022-23 and the ISL Cup in 2023-24, bringing their total to four major trophies.