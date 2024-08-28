Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant are all set to take on NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup 2024 final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, August 31. The final will kick-off at 5:30 PM IST and will telecast live in India. (More Football News)
Mohun Bagan's newly-appointed coach José Francisco Molina saw his side defeat Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC in the second semi-final via penalties to secure a spot in the final on Saturday.
Vishal Kaith's twin saves in the tiebreaker helped defending champions Mohun Bagan make a splendid comeback from two goals down to edge star-studded Bengaluru FC 4-3 (2-2 after full-time) on Tuesday.
After an intense shooting in the tiebreaker where both teams were locked three-all, a composed Kaith thwarted the strikes of Halicharan Narzary and Aleksandar Jovaovic to seal the match.
Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Dimitri Petratos, who stood-in as skipper after Subahsish Bose's 30th minute injury, struck the other four goals in the tie-breaker.
Bengaluru FC's three strikes came from Edgar Mendez, Rahul Bheke and Pedro Capo. Bengaluru earlier went ahead through goals by legendary Sunil Chhetri (42nd) and youngster Vinith Venkatesh (50th).
Bagan made spirited comeback through Dimitri Petratos (68th), and Anirudh Thapa (84th).
Earlier, Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC defeated local favourites Shillong Lajong FC 3-0 to qualify for the final of the Durand Cup.
First-half goals from Thoi Singh and Moroccan striker Alaeddine Ajaraie and a strike in added time of the second half by Parthib Gogoi did the job for the Highlanders, as they scripted a piece of club history by making their first-ever Durand Cup final at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.
Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-Head Record:
Mohun Bagan have defeated NorthEast United in seven games out of the 10 matches that they have played in all competitions.
Live Streaming Details:
When is the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 final?
The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Durand Cup 2024 final will be played on Saturday, August 31.
What time is the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 final?
The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Durand Cup 2024 final will kick-off at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Durand Cup 2024 final live in India?
The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Durand Cup 2024 final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi) TV channels.
One can live stream the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United Durand Cup 2024 final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.