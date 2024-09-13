Football

MBSG Vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: New Season Gets Underway With Cracking Contest In Kolkata

Get all the live scores and updates of the Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC, right here

Tejas Rane
13 September 2024
Mumbai City FC are the reigning ISL champions. X/MumbaiCityFC
The 11th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) gets underway as Mohun Bagan Super Giant lock horns against Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. For all the live scores and updates of the Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC, get it right here
LIVE UPDATES

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: Head-To-Head

Played: 12

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2

Mumbai City FC: 7

Draws: 3

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: MCFC Players Seek Divine Intervention

Ahead of their season opener against MBSG, some of the foreign recruit from Mumbai City FC, visited a local Ganesh pandal in the city. Here are some of the snaps posted on their X account.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the ISL 2024/25 season opener, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, that will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Last season's finalists Mohun Bagan will renew their rivalry on Friday, marking the start of a new chapter with Kolkata Maidan's 'Big Three' now competing in India's top-tier football competition.

