Mohun Bagan Super Giant Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know

Mohun Bagan Super Giants' players celebrating after winning the semifinal against Odisha FC in ISL 2024. Photo: X/ @IndSuperLeague
Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been one of the most consistent teams in the last few years in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL). (More Football News)

The Mariners have proved their mettle, showing off incredible talent since their league debut, and have reached the playoff stages in each of the four seasons they have been a part of.

They were crowned the ISL League Shield champions last season, finishing the ISL 2023-24 campaign at the top of the points table with 48 points in 22 games.

Under Antonio Lopez Habas, Mohun Bagan displayed their attacking brilliance and solid defensive abilities, after they almost went unbeaten in the second phase of the league. 

They will get their 2024-25 ISL campaign underway against Mumbai City FC in the opener on Friday, September 13, in Kolkata. 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Previous Finishes

2020-21 - 2nd place (Runners-Up)

2021-22 - 3rd place (Semi-Finalist)

2022-23 - 3nd place (ISL Cup Winner)

2023-24  - 1st place (ISL League Shield Winner)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant New Signings And Transfers

Transfer Ins

Dheeraj Singh (Joined from FC Goa) 

Jamie Maclaren (Joined from Melbourne City FC) 

Greg Stewart (Joined from Kilmarnock FC) 

Alberto Rodriguez (Joined from Persib Bandung) 

Tom Aldred (Joined from Brisbane Roar) 

Apuia (Joined from Mumbai City FC) 

Transfer Outs

Armando Sadiku (Contract Terminated) 

Hugo Boumous (Joined Odisha FC) 

Joni Kauko (End of Contract) 

Brendan Hamill (End of Contract) 

Hector Yuste (End of Contract)

Lalrinliana Hnamte (Joined Chennaiyin FC) 

Kiyan Nassiri (Joined Chennaiyin FC) 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Updated Squad

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari

Defenders: Alberto Rodriguez, Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Tom Aldred, Amandeep Vrish Bhan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Glan Peter Martins, Abhishek Dhananjaya Suryavanshi, Greg Stewart, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Jason Cummings, Jamie Maclaren, Suhail Ahmed Bhat

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fixtures List

Matchweek Date Day Kick-off time� Home club Away club Venue
1 13/09/2024 Friday 7:30 PM Mohun Bagan Super Giant Mumbai City FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
2 21/09/2024 Monday 7:30 PM Mohun Bagan Super Giant NorthEast United FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
3 28/09/2024 Saturday 7:30 PM Bengaluru FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
4 5/10/2024 Saturday 7:30 PM Mohun Bagan Super Giant Mohammedan SC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
5 19/10/2024 Saturday 7:30 PM East Bengal FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
7 30/10/2024 Wednesday 7:30 PM Hyderabad FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
8 10/11/2024 Sunday 7:30 PM Odisha FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
9 23/11/2024 Saturday 7:30 PM Mohun Bagan Super Giant Jamshedpur FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
10 30/11/2024 Saturday 7:30 PM Mohun Bagan Super Giant Chennaiyin FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
11 8/12/2024 Sunday 7:30 PM NorthEast United FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
12 14/12/2024 Saturday 7:30 PM Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kerala Blasters FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
13 20/12/2024 Friday 7:30 PM FC Goa Mohun Bagan Super Giant Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
14 26/12/2024 Thursday 7:30 PM Punjab FC Mohun Bagan Super Giant Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Indian Super League 2024-25 Live Streaming

The Indian Super League 2024-25 season will be telecast live on the Sports18 network, while it will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

